The Henley boys basketball team started Skyline Conference play by dropping the hammer on Hidden Valley in a 73-17 win last Friday.
The Hornets’ defense managed to hold the Mustangs to less than 10 points in both halves while cruising to what was by far their largest margin of victory on the season.
Sophomore Luke Bennett led the Henley offense with 16 points while sinking four of the Hornets’ nine total three-pointers. Blayne Boersma also had a strong performance with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Owen Cheyne posted 13 points and 8 rebounds while Eli Hayes also qualified for the double-digit club with 10 points.
The win came just a week after Henley upset then-No. 1 Marshfield. The Hornets (8-5, 1-0 Skyline) have soared to No. 9 in the 4A class in the latest coaches’ poll and have established themselves as the team to beat in the Skyline Conference. Interestingly, they’re also the only team in the league to start conference play with a record above the .500 mark.
Due to some cancellations and schedule shifting over the weekend, the game between Henley and Hidden Valley (2-9, 0-1) is so far the only boys Skyline contest to take place.
Mazama (6-7) will have a chance to make their mark on Thursday night when they too host Hidden Valley for their conference opener at 8 p.m. Then on Friday night, Klamath Union (5-5) will begin conference play at home against Phoenix (5-8) at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Henley gets an uncommon two-week break. They play at crosstown rival Mazama next on Jan. 28.
Girls: Bonanza 45, Mohawk 23
Just before their start of conference play this weekend, the Bonanza Antlers snapped a five-game losing streak with a runaway win over 1A Mohawk on Saturday.
Bonanza led by eight by the end of the first quarter and then dug an incredibly deep hole for their opponents with a 12-2 second quarter.
Khalani Hayes posted 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds for the Antlers while Kshalee Thomas nailed a trio of deep balls to record 9 points.
The Antlers will start Southern Cascade League play this weekend with a couple of key matchups. League-leading Lakeview — who came in at No. 5 in the latest 2A coaches’ poll — plays at Bonanza on Friday night at 8 p.m. Then on Saturday, Lost River visits the Bonanza barn for a 4:30 p.m. rivalry throwdown.