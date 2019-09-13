Henley took advantage of a goal in the first minute of play Thursday to open its boys soccer season with a 2-0 victory over Class 5A Crater.
Eli Hayes scored off an assist from Derek Dodson early in the match. Colby Brennan then scored off an assist from Joey Carpenter midway through the second half to give the Hornets, the last team in the Skyline Conference to play this season, their final margin.
Henley held a decided, 17-7, edge in shots.
Henley returns to action Tuesday at Eagle Point.
Volleyball
Lost River 3, Illinois Valley 0
MERRILL — Lost River opened the home portion of its Southern Cascade League volleyball season with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-11 victory over Illinois Valley.
Madison Hartman finished the match for the Raiders with 12 kills, 10 digs and six service aces, while Michelle Ruedas had 20 assists and two digs. Daniela Duran finished with five kills and five digs, Liliana Figueroa had seven digs, four aces and two kills, Yulisa Alonzo had eight digs and Nelly Camacho six digs.
Cascade Christian 3, Henley 0
Gracie Parker had nine kills and four blocks Thursday night, but Henley was unable to overcome visiting Cascade Christian and dropped a 3-0 nonleague volleyball match at the Hornets Nest. The Challengers won, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18.
Ellie Niehus finished with six kills for Henley, while Paige Barnett and Lily Cline both had six assists.