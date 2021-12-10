The Henley boys (3-2) lifted themselves above .500 by downing the St. Mary’s, Medford Crusaders 69-54 in the Hornets’ home opener on Friday night.
Junior Shaw Stork, who stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds, called the contest Henley’s “best game of the year collectively.”
“I was really excited,” Stork said. “Excited to see where we're going further in the season.”
The win over their 3A visitors snapped a short two-game skid for the Hornets. It was the fourth straight loss for St. Mary’s (1-4) — who have opened their preseason slate with five straight games against 4A Skyline Conference opponents.
After a back-and-forth opening quarter, the Hornets opened it up in a big second half to get to a 32-24 halftime score.
In a duel of threes in the third quarter, St. Mary’s ate away at the Hornets’ lead and eventually tied the game at 39. But Henley turned on the gas, using great ball movement to open up the paint for a 9-0 run to get back their cushion.
“We went into halftime saying that we didn't want to allow them to get back into it,” Stork said. “And so we had to face adversity, you know, they hit a couple shots that tied it back up. But then we came together and kept going, overcame the drought that we had offensively and the points we allowed on defense.”
The Crusaders would actually outscore Henley in the third 19-18, thanks to some key deep balls and points off turnovers. A three-point-play from the Crusaders’ Heemir Patel got the visitors back within four points with over six minutes to play in the final quarter. Noah Friesen led the St. Mary’s attack with 18 points.
But again Henley’s ability to score in the paint, seemingly at will, quickly gave the Hornets the distance they needed to close out the contest.
A corner three from Drew Frank with just under three minutes to play put the Hornets up 65-51 and plunged the final dagger into any Crusaders’ comeback attempt.
“We’re a really good passing team and sometimes I think we're a little too unselfish,” Stork said. “And so it's good when we all are confident, all get our own shots up. So I'm glad that we all were doing different things to get the win.”
Frank also finished in double digits with a dozen points. Senior Eli Hayes added 11 while junior Owen Cheyne had 10.
Austin Fitts tied Stork for the team-lead in rebounds with 6. Hayes also added 6 assists while Cheyne had a team-high 5 steals.
Next up, the Hornets host Yreka, California, on Tuesday.
“It’s really exciting to see what our ceiling can be,” Stork said.