PHOENIX — Henley overcame a sluggish start to romp past Phoenix, 25-22, 25-18, 25-6, Thursday to open Skyline Conference volleyball action.
Taylor Chavez had 16 consecutive serves in the third-set victory on a night when Ellie Niehus finished with five kills and eight digs, Paige Barnett 10 assists, Ashlynn Sherrill nine kills, Gracie Parker eight kills, Lily Cline nine assists and Alyssa Jackson six digs.
Henley junior varsity and freshmen teams also won matches Thursday.
Bonanza 3, Glide 0
GLIDE — Bonanza’s defense powered the Antlers to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 Southern Cascade League volleyball victory at Glide Thursday.
Grace Lee had 14 of her team’s 26 kills, while Nevaeh Nelson finished with 16 assists, four service aces and three blocks, Madalyn Cory 11 digs and six aces, and Paislee Miranda five blocks.
“The team played a very consistent match,” Bonanza coach Donna Romtvedt said. “The total team kills was our best this season. It was a great team effort.”
Lakeview 3, Lost River 0
LAKEVIEW — Lakeview swept past Lost River Thursday in Southern Cascade League volleyball action with a 26-24, 25-14, 25-18 victory.
For Lost River, Michelle Ruedas finished with 10 assists and five digs, Madison Hartman eight digs and eight kills, Daniela Duran three digs and three kills, Yulisa Alonzo 13 digs, Lili Figueroa four digs and Nelly Camacho two service aces.
Tulelake 3, Hayfork 0
TULELAKE — Tulelake remained unbeaten in Evergreen League volleyball play following a 25-11, 25-9, 25-20 victory over Hayfork Thursday.
Allison Kandra had six kills and three blocks for the Honkers, Bre Chavolla five kills and five assists, and Leea Brown 10 service aces and four digs.
The Honkers junior varsity also won.
Tulelake plays at the Burney tournament Saturday.
Butte Valley 3, Happy Camp 0
HAPPY CAMP — Butte Valley weathered the long trip to Happy Camp and emerged with a 26-24, 25-14, 25-11 Evergreen League volleyball victory Thursday.
Kendra Chadwell had 15 kills for the Bulldogs, and Kylie Winkle eight. Winkle also had 18 assists, and Lilly Crump eight. Allison Edgar had two solo blocks. Winkle, Edgar, Chadwell, Karen Mathews and Kylee Truax all had four service aces for Butte Valley.
Girls soccer
St. Mary’s 1, Henley 0
MEDFORD — St. Mary’s scored on a second-half penalty and goal held as the Crusaders posted a 1-0 nonleague girls soccer victory over Henley Thursday at US Cellular Field.
The Hornets held a 12-6 edge in shots for the match.