The Mazama Vikings and Henley Hornets meet at Vikings Field tonight in both programs’ final regular-season conference game.
But the contest isn’t any Friday-night football game or any final game of the season.
The stakes?
The Skyline Conference championship, playoff seeding and hosting and – at the heart of it all – “bragging rights” in the South-Side series, according to Henley senior James Hasskamp.
“[It’s a] big game,” he said. “I’m excited, looking forward to it.”
Both programs enter the title-deciding victory undefeated in conference play. Mazama, with just one non-conference loss at Marist Catholic two weeks ago sits at No. 2 behind a flawless Henley.
The Hornets’ 6-0 record speaks to the program head coach Alex Stork has built in just three years.
“It’s been really fun to watch them progress the last few years and kind of earn this opportunity,” he said. “It’s going to be a really fun game for Klamath Falls.”
While the Hornets have been building, the Vikings have been dominating the Skyline Conference.
Mazama hasn’t lost a league title since 2014, giving the Vikings a five-season championship streak. And of course, they’re looking to make that six with a win on Friday.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to blocking and tackling, just like any other team,” Stork said of the Vikings. “The team that makes the least mistakes is going to be successful.”
But the game is more complicated than that.
Mazama’s triple-option offense will go head-to-head with Henley’s multi-faceted defense.
Fans and spectators should watch the line of scrimmage, Stork suggested.
“[It’s] always a fun place to watch,” he said of this specific matchup. “It’s a real physical game. A lot of plays are made at the line of scrimmage.”
Mazama head coach Vic Lease said the Vikings have been preparing in practice for a number of defensive fronts to be ready for what Stork’s defensive line will present.
The Vikings return home to Viking Field for the first time in a month since they beat Del Norte earlier in the season.
Lease doesn’t think his team has played well on the road and is hopeful the return to familiarity can help the Vikings claim the conference title.
“We play well at home. I just think it’s the routine,” he said. “Henley’s a good football team. If we don’t play well, we’re going to get beat.”
Still, Mazama’s conference opponents wouldn’t say the Vikings have played poorly. The Vikings have left a string of victims in their 5-1 season.
“Mazama does such a great job year in and year out,” Stork said. “They’re probably the most physical team we’ll play each year. It’s a testament to their coaches and their offseason program – the way that they teach and coach challenges you, specifically in practice.”
The Hornets are no easy target, either.
“We know that they have a good running game,” Lease said. “They have a good passing game. Their quarterback throws a really good ball. They have a couple of really good receivers, a couple of really good running backs, so we have a lot to prepare for.”
While both the Vikings and the Hornets are guaranteed playoff spots and a bye week, the location of those playoff games could be determined in tonight’s game.
“I would say whichever one of us wins will most likely earn two playoff games at home,” Stork said. “We’re both assured a bye, so we’re probably both – I would imagine – going to get one [home game] based on where we are in the rankings right now.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” he added.
And for a Mazama team that’s played better at home than on the road, that could make a difference as the Vikings clamor for the state championship.
It’ll be determined starting 7 p.m. Friday at Mazama.
“I’d say we’re pretty legit,” Mazama senior Charlie Baker said. “Don’t count us out.”
swebster@heraldandnews.com; Follow on Twitter @WebsterSierraE