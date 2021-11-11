A hat trick on one end of the field and a career high in saves on the other powered the No. 19 Lady Owls to a conference soccer semifinal victory over Northwest University on Wednesday night.
Top-seeded Oregon Tech bested the fourth-seed Eagles 3-0 in Springfield and will now face the College of Idaho in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament final on Friday at 3 p.m.
All three of Tech’s goals came courtesy of freshman Kiah Wetzell. The Clackamas native scored twice in the first half off assists from fellow freshman Mehana Ortiz and sophomore Kyra Cambra.
Wetzell put the game away in the 84th minute, scoring her seventh goal of the season off a pass from sophomore Maddie Miller. Wetzell has become a potent weapon for the Owls in the second half of the season. She scored her first goal on October 15th and has scored in five of Tech’s past eight contests.
Despite what the scoreline might show, Northwest actually outshot Tech. The Eagles pounded 14 shots on frame to OIT’s 10.
Sophomore goalkeeper Alyx Burkhartzmeyer came to the Owls’ rescue with a career-high 14 saves to secure her 10th shutout of the season where she’s spent greater than 60 minutes between the pipes.
The West Linn product has only allowed five goals all year and her .907 save percentage is good for second-best in the conference.
Both Tech and the College of Idaho, Friday’s championship opponent, have secured berths in the NAIA National Tournament.
The Owls earned theirs when they won the conference regular season title, while the Yotes gained the CCC’s other automatic qualifier by downing Southern Oregon on Wednesday to be the highest remaining seed in the conference without a berth.
The Owls will learn where they’ll spend the tournament’s first round in the NAIA’s selection show that will be streamed live on their Facebook page on Monday at 9 a.m. PDT.