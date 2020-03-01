MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Ja Morant had 27 points and matched his season high with 14 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 105-88 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
Former Duck Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Grizzlies helped their chances of keeping the final playoff spot in the West. Memphis entered the night two games up over the New Orleans Pelicans.
LeBron James scored 19 points and Anthony Davis finished with 15 points and nine rebounds as Los Angeles lost for only the second time in February.
The Lakers, the top team in the West, entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, but trailed by as many as 22 in the third quarter as Memphis continued to get balanced scoring. The Lakers brought James into more of an active role and a couple of 3-pointers started the half.
Portland 117, Atlanta 129
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 25 points and 15 assists, John Collins added 24 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-117 on Saturday night for their second straight victory.
CJ McCollum finished with 35 points and Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. They were done for the night after Hunter and Collins hit consecutive 3s to make it a 16-point lead with 3:03 remaining.
Portland has dropped three straight and six of seven to fall nine games under .500. The Blazers began the night 10th in the Western Conference.
Denver 103, LA Clippers 132
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George hit six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Denver Nuggets 132-103 Friday night in a meeting of Western Conference powers.
Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Lou Williams scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers in the third consecutive win for the Clippers. LA evened the teams’ season series while sending the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets to their worst loss of the season.
In a meeting of two elite rosters hoping to win their franchises’ first championship in June, the Clippers pulled even with Denver in the conference standings at 40-19. Both teams trail only the Lakers (45-12) for the West’s best record.
In one of its biggest regular-season games to date, Los Angeles looked deep enough for the long postseason grind. Nine Clippers scored at least seven points, and they hit 46.2% of their 3-point attempts in a merciless offensive performance.
The Nuggets beat the Clippers 114-104 in the teams’ first meeting of the season last month, but George missed it with his hamstring problem. Both teams were at full strength for the rematch, and the Clippers were too much offensively for Denver’s normally stingy defense.
George rebounded emphatically after four relatively pedestrian games, by his lofty standards, while he struggled with the latest flare-up of his balky left hamstring, which has sidelined him for three stints this season. His six 3-pointers were one shy of his season high, and he needed only eight attempts to do it.
Los Angeles pulled away steadily in the second half, eventually taking a 25-point lead on Williams’ fifth 3-pointer with 7:12 to play and pouring it on when reserves wrapped it up.