MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for 154 yards and two second-half touchdowns, Za’Darius Smith had five tackles for loss to lead a stifling performance by Green Bay’s defense, and the Packers became NFC North champions by beating the Minnesota Vikings, 23-10, Monday night.
The Packers (12-3) made Matt LaFleur the 10th rookie coach in NFL history to reach 12 victories, winning for the first time in four tries at Minnesota’s deafening U.S. Bank Stadium with a dominant finish after trailing 10-9 at halftime.
Green Bay stayed in position for a first-round bye in the playoffs. The top seed and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl is still in sight.
The Packers stormed back from three first-half turnovers, including a rare interception by Aaron Rodgers, to silence the crowd and seal the Vikings (10-5) into the sixth playoff seed.
The green-and-gold-clad fans in attendance squeezed some: “Go, Pack, Go!” chants in during the ample down time as the Packers took control in the second half.
Kirk Cousins was sacked five times, with a whopping 3½ by Smith, and he threw an interception in the third quarter that set up the first score by Jones. Cousins fell to 0-9 in his career in Monday night games.
The Vikings had only seven first downs and never netted a drive longer than 31 yards in this concerning regression. They wasted a fine performance by their defense, which has produced 10 turnovers in the last two games.
Minnesota’s frustration over a stalled offense that averaged nearly 30 points over the previous 10 games only increased in the second half.
Stefon Diggs caught a 28-yard pass on third-and-18 in the third quarter, but Cousins was intercepted later on the drive when Diggs was tangled up with Jaire Alexander and Kevin King made a leaping grab before a 39-yard return.
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine again schemed awfully well against Cousins and the Vikings, keeping his outside linebackers extra wide to prevent the rollouts and screens that Cousins excels with.
Third-string running back Mike Boone, in his first NFL start with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison both out with injuries, was mostly bottled up.
Cousins was just 4-for-12 for 39 yards in the first half. The best throw from either side during the ugly first 30 minutes, though, was his back-shoulder drop in the end zone to Diggs to beat solo coverage from Jaire Alexander for a 21-yard touchdown.
That came three plays after Anthony Harris picked off Rodgers by darting in front of Davante Adams for his sixth interception of the season.
Rodgers threw 30 passes in the first half and gained just 158 yards off them. His streak of 277 consecutive attempts without an interception was the longest in the league this season, dating to the Oct. 14 game against Detroit.
The Packers visit Detroit Sunday, and have lost their last two road games against the Lions, while the Vikings host Chicago, their fourth consecutive regular-season finale at home against the Bears.