Despite losing five talented seniors a year ago, expectations for the Oregon Tech women’s basketball team remain high.
“We have become accustomed to playing in the postseason, and even though we have had a significant turnover on our roster, we like what our newcomers bring to the table,” veteran coach Scott Meredith said of the Hustlin’ Owls.
“We are pleased with the experience of our seven returners, and have been really impressed with the skill level the newcomers bring us.”
The newcomers will have little time to learn the system.
Junior point guard Abby Kreiser has only recently returned to practice for a team which opens its season at 6 p.m. Saturday when the Hustlin’ Owls host NCAA Division II Sonoma State University at Danny Miles Court.
Kreiser, one of two juniors with two years of varsity experience, likely will not see game time until the end of the month, at the earliest. The goal is to have her ready for Cascade Collegiate Conference play, which begins Dec. 6.
“There will be some growing pains early on,” Meredith said, especially with six freshmen on the roster of 13.
“It’s a matter of throwing them in the pool and going,” said Meredith, who is starting his 11th season.
One of the winningest coaches at the NAIA Division II level entering the season, he said he expects at least three freshmen to be in the rotation for playing time early in the season.
Freshman Eastyn Reeves from Longview, Wash., likely will start at point guard as Kreiser continues to recover from a spring injury.
“Our strength right now is that we’re long, have improved perimeter shooting and a good blend of young and younger players,” Meredith said.
A key for Tech will be at the post, and the veteran coach said he expects sophomores Kylie Meadows and Courtney Clemmer, along with freshman Maddyson Tull, to be a strong inside presence with the ability to finish shots.
“The biggest question mark right now is our defense,” Meredith said.
“A big part of that is our younger kids adjusting to what we do, which is something we went through last year. We have that again. That is the biggest learning curve.”
Meredith said his expectation is that the defense will develop like it did last year, which allowed the Hustlin’ Owls to go on a 13-game winning streak at the end of the season, an effort which also allowed Tech to advance, again, to the NAIA Division II national tournament.
“This team has the potential to get there,” he said. “The chemistry is great, and everybody is excited knowing they all have a chance to play.”
A major concern is depth, and OIT has just 12 players on the roster. Meredith said he would prefer to have 14 or 15 healthy players entering the season.
“I am pleased with the level of intensity and focus we have had so far,” he said. “It will be exciting to watch this team improve. Even though we’re young, we don’t want to be on a two-year mission. We want to win now.”
If the conference coaches are correct, it should happen.
OIT was tabbed to finish third in the conference. If it reaches that point, it has a chance to return to Sioux City, Iowa, for the national championships.
TECH TALK
- In addition to Kreiser, Amanda Constant is the other veteran junior. Beth Derner, who played at Modoc High School, is a junior, but redshirted last season after two years at College of the Siskiyous.
- Meadows, Clemmer, Melissa Lee and Kristin Farrell are Tech’s four sophomores. The freshmen, in addition to Reeves and Tull, are Emma McKenney, Courtney Bennett, Carissa Twitchell, and Makaila Napolean.
- Napolean’s father, Cliff, played for OIT.
- Former OIT player Ryan Beesley, a member of the men’s 2008 national championship team, is in his first season as assistant coach in the women’s program.
- For the first time in several seasons, the OIT women have a student manager, Madison Reeves from Tillamook.
- Tech faces William Jessup, The Master’s and Pacific Union on the road, hosts Pacific Union and turns around to play at Linfield between Nov. 1-10. Both William Jessup and the Master’s played in the NAIA Division I national tournament a year ago.
- Stephanie Soares, who plays for The Master’s, won a gold medal with Brazil in this summer’s Pan American Games.
- Tech’s home tournament will include Southern Oregon, California Merced and Simpson University.