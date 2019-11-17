PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 520 yards and five touchdowns in a victory over Stanford, and coach Mike Leach was full of praise for the senior on Saturday.
“Right now he is probably playing quarterback better than anyone in the country,” said Leach, who has coached many top quarterbacks. “He made play after play in that game that other quarterbacks can’t do.”
Washington State scored the final 24 points of the game in beating Stanford 49-22, to move within one win of becoming bowl eligible. It was their first victory in almost a month.
“It was our most complete game of the season,” Leach said.
Gordon completed 44 of 60 passes and was intercepted once. He now has 39 touchdown passes on the season, which leads the nation and is a team record.
“He’s real accurate,” Leach said of Gordon. “He throws for a great deal of yards. When pressured he can do something with the ball. He typically doesn’t take many sacks.”
“That’s quite the compliment coming from coach Leach,” Gordon said.
“But I haven’t reached my ceiling yet,” he said. “I can improve.”
Easop Winston Jr. caught 11 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Washington State (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12), which has a four-game winning streak against the Cardinal. Max Borghi rushed for 111 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Brandon Arconado caught nine passes for 148 yards for the Cougars.
“He’s gotten better and better,” Leach said.
Utah 49, UCLA 3
SALT LAKE CITY — Zack Moss ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 receiving yards to help No. 8 Utah rout UCLA 49-3 on Saturday night.
Moss moved into second-place for career all-purpose yardage at Utah. Tyler Huntley threw for a season-high 335 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing. Brant Kuithe had a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
The Utes (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) beat the Bruins for the fourth straight season. Utah totaled 536 yards on offense.
UCLA (4-6, 4-3 Pac-12) saw a three-game winning streak snapped after committing five turnovers and averaging just 3.7 yards per play. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 219 yards, but he had a pair of interceptions and a pair of fumbles. Thompson-Robinson was also sacked five times.
Utah overwhelmed UCLA in every possible way starting in the second quarter. The Utes totaled 189 yards on 15 plays in that quarter alone and forced a pair of Bruin turnovers. UCLA drove deep into Utah territory on multiple drives only to see each drive end in a turnover or a flurry of sacks.
The Bruins took their only lead at 3-0 after JJ Molson capped their opening drive with a 43-yard field goal. Utah took the lead for good after Huntley capped off the Utes’ first drive with a 2-yard run.
Once the second quarter started, Utah ran away from UCLA. The Utes scored on four straight drives to take a 35-3 lead with 13:31 left in the third quarter. Moss accounted for two of those scores.
Utah State 26, Wyoming 21
LOGAN, Utah — Jordan Love passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns and the Utah State defense forced a late turnover to hold off Wyoming for a 26-21 win on Saturday.
The Aggies (6-4, 5-1 Mountain West) scored 12 straight points on Dominik Eberle’s four field goals to lead 26-14 early in the fourth quarter. Tyler Vander Waal’s 5-yard keeper for Wyoming cut the deficit to 26-21 with 6:52 left in the game.
The Cowboys (6-4, 3-3) entered Utah State territory on their final drive, but Vander Wall rolled right on a second-and-5 from the Utah State 39 and Eric Munoz intercepted his pass in the middle of the field with 58 seconds left.
Siaosi Mariner caught four passes for 123 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown that tied it at 7 early in the second quarter. Love completed 18 of 29 passes and threw two interceptions, one that was returned by Logan Wilson for a touchdown to open the scoring.
Xazavian Valladay ran 25 times for 114 yards for Wyoming.
Utah State hosts No. 19 Boise State next Saturday for a chance to tie the Broncos for first place in the Mountain Division.
Sacramento State 31, Idaho 7
MOSCOW, Idaho — Elijah Dotson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State beat Idaho 31-7 on Saturday.
The Hornets (8-3, 6-1) moved into a three-way tie with Montana and Weber State atop the Big Sky Conference standings with one game left in the regular season. Sacramento State beat the Grizzlies 49-22 on October 19 and lost 36-17 to the Wildcats on November 2.
Caelan Barnes recovered a fumble forced by Marcus Bruce on the game’s second play from scrimmage and six plays later Kevin Thompson’s 4-yard touchdown run gave Sacramento State a 7-0 lead.
Josiah Erickson recovered another Vandals fumble early in the second quarter at the 19 and, after the Hornets went three-and-out, Devon Medeiros made a 33-yard field goal but Idaho was called for roughing the kicker, giving Sacramento State a first-and-goal at the 6.
Two plays later, Dotson scored on a 4-yard run. Medeiros kicked a 33-yarder midway through the period and BJ Perkinson’s 22-yard TD run with 54 seconds left in the half made it 24-0.
Mason Petrino had for 133 yards passing, including a 24-yard touchdown to Cutrell Haywood, for Idaho (4-7, 2-5).
Sacramento State, which went into the game ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches poll, limited the Vandals to 194 total yards and just eight first downs. The Hornets tied the program’s single-season record for conference wins and set its Division I mark for overall wins.
Montana 35, Weber State 16
MISSOULA, Mont. — A big game turned into a big win for the Montana Grizzlies, who rode three touchdown passes from Dalton Sneed to a 35-16 win over Weber State on Saturday.
Sneed, a senior quarterback, hooked up with junior receiver Samori Toure for all three touchdowns as the Grizzlies (9-2, 6-1 in the Big Sky Conference) handled the showdown between two top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Toure had eight catches for a career-high 193 yards. His first touchdown, covering 10 yards, gave Montana the lead for good at 7-0 at 11:24 of the first quarter. The Grizzlies, ranked No. 5 in the STATS/FCS poll, scored four plays after partially blocking a punt.
Before the quarter ended Toure took a short slant pass 79 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.
“I thought the entire team took to heart that we had a big game this weekend,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “And I thought the preparation was such that we were going to be tough to beat. Then we came out and played well and took care of business in a big, big way.”
On the Grizzlies’ opening possession of the second half Toure scored on a 59-yard slant pass to make it 28-3.
“It was just really a lot of film study, to be honest,” said Toure, who has seen more passes while teammate Sammy Akem has been sidelined. “We noticed in previous games that’s where they were kind of susceptible, and we just took advantage of it.”
Weber State (8-3, 6-1) ruled time of possession in the first half and intercepted Sneed twice in the second. Yet the Wildcats managed only a 32-yard Trey Tuttle field goal until backup Kaden Jenks threw two fourth-quarter TD passes.
The carbon-copy long touchdowns by Toure stuck with Weber State coach Jay Hill, who fell to 2-1 coaching against the Grizzlies.
“We had the corner and free safety right there both times and he basically split us,” said Hill, whose club is ranked No. 3 in the FCS. “Those are mistakes you hope don’t happen in a big game like we had today, but they did.”
Tuesday’s H&N sports section will include a story from Arizona at Oregon.