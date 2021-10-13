Both Oregon Tech golf teams got their first win of the season as both the men's and women's squads took first place at the Coastal Collegiate Classic on Tuesday.
The men's team topped second-place Multnomah by six strokes, while the No. 21-ranked women's team was a whopping 84 strokes better than Corban University.
“The women played well on an extremely difficult course,” said head coach Dave Myers. “The men continue to make gains with their respective games.”
Tech junior Maiya Baker shot 228 over three days of play on the par-71 Salishan Golf Links in Gleneden Beach — good for first place. Baker shot a score of 75 on both the second and third days.
"I put three solid rounds together this tournament," Baker said in an OIT release. "My mental game has really improved substantially to push me to this point. What really saved me today was the up and downs around the green. Just thankful to get my first collegiate win!"
OIT's Ashley Zhu and Payton Canon finished second and third respectively. Zhu, who finished just two shots behind Baker, shot a 74 on the first day, the lowest of any golfer in the women's competition.
On the men's side, the Owls' Michael Gray was the highest finisher. His 232 score was 11 shots back of the winner and was good for fourth. Hunter Eberhardt's 233 had him fifth, while Mayson Tibbs and Zach Malina tied for sixth with, both sharing a 234 score.
"We found a way to grind through some tough conditions and played well enough to come out on top," Tibbs said. "We are excited to get back to practice and improve on where we lost some shots this week."
Next up, both teams will head to Quail Lodge Golf Course in Carmel, California, for the Menlo College-hosted Pacific Coast Highway Invitational that starts on Oct. 31. That'll be the final event of this calendar year but not of the season, as the Owls won't swing their clubs in official competition until mid-March 2022.