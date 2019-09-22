The angst was obvious. It was the eyes. It was the facial expressions. It was the sign of emptiness.
Oregon Tech’s men’s basketball team has just been told redshirt teammate Nathan Maddox had committed suicide. A promising career cut short. An outstanding student who would have done well on and off the court of competition.
It came not that many years after All-American runner Perry Custance had taken his life.
There were several OIT players who talked into the wee hours of the morning in Branson, Mo., during Tech’s run toward the 2012 national basketball championship, still trying to come to grips, to terms, with the loss of a teammate they all loved.
The No. 53 Maddox wore was well placed on the national championship photo.
Kyle Waits asked to be able to wear No. 53 the remainder of his OIT career, to honor his friend.
The hurt was clear — to players, coaches and media who knew Maddox.
One of the hardest parts of the ordeal came when, in the office of Danny Miles, he said sit down to read a well-crafted, four-page, single-spaced letter Maddox had left. No one could have read more than a couple of paragraphs to know sitting down would be the only way to get through the letter.
It was heart-wrenching.
In his case, it was obvious Maddox was less concerned about the pressure from teammates, coaches, fans and others.
His was inward.
Here was a 4.0 student and gifted athlete who, it would become clear, did not think he could live up to his own, considerably higher, standards.
Many of us still wonder if there had been a way, a place, a time, a situation where Maddox could have talked with someone. Anyone. To share his struggles. To have had someone who would have listened without judgment.
The saga remains relevant.
The nascent “Just Talk” program hopes to create such a venue.
It needs help, since there always is a financial element to any program.
In a community which has been amazingly generous, thanks to its golfers, to support scholarship efforts (the Dave Beeson and Marie Clinton tournaments), to fund programs to help those with medical woes (Dennis Bennett Memorial), the United Way, Norma’s Challenge — another tournament will be played as a fundraiser.
The Oregon Tech tournament helps its student-athletes.
Last week, the Herald and News hosted a tournament which raised funds for three youth-oriented groups.
Now, Shield Crest will host a pro-am event Saturday (Sept. 28) to benefit “Just Talk.”
There also will be a Friday event tied into the weekend.
All proceeds will benefit “Just Talk.”
Anyone who has been affected by the suicide of a family member, friend, acquaintance, can understand how important a safe place to talk is, and will become, a safe haven for individuals who might contemplate suicide to share his/her emotions and struggles.
There are a lot of communities in Oregon, Northern California and throughout the country where events like this are not successful.
Bringing people together to help others is special, and that makes living here so unique.
Dealing with a difficult subject will remain just that.
At least we can try.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.