SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie forward Eric Paschall hit a key three-pointer with 4:05 remaining and finished with 36 points and 13 rebounds for his best game yet, leading the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 victory against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night for their first home win at last.
Without all their injured stars, the young Warriors more than hung tough. They shined against a Western Conference contender to give Golden State its first victory at new Chase Center as Klay Thompson cheered from the sideline.
The Warriors hadn’t begun 0-5 at home since losing their initial six home games in 1997-98.
Lillard, no longer playing in his hometown of Oakland when he visits the Bay Area, notched his fourth 30-point performance in the first seven games with 39 points on 15-for-26 shooting, including five three-pointers.
Blazers center Hassan Whiteside added 22 points and 11 rebounds after missing one game with a bone bruise in his left knee.
Golden State, which swept Portland in the Western Conference finals on the way to a fifth straight NBA Finals, led 90-83 early in the fourth quarter, before the Blazers fought back.
Paschall’s late three put the Warriors ahead 107-99.
Fellow rookie Ky Bowman had 19 points and eight assists for the Warriors, who faced their worst start since beginning the 2000-01 season 1-7.
Golden State made five of its first eight shots to take an early 14-9 lead and kept bringing the energy and enthusiasm on both ends. Paschall and Bowman combined to shoot 20-for-33 — 11-of-19 by Paschall. He also made all 10 of his free throws.
CJ McCollum had 14 points and six assists for the Blazers, whose previous four games were decided by a total of nine points.
The Blazers have played five of their seven games on the road.
The Trail Blazers are at the Clippers Thursday to start a road-home back-to-back. The Blazers have won the last two against Los Angeles, and took the season series, 3-1, in 2018-19.