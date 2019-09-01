BERKLEY — The Golden Bears of California took down the UC Davis Aggies Saturday behind 197 yards rushing from Christopher Brown Jr. to win 27-13 at Memorial Stadium.
UC Davis held a 10-0 lead after the first quarter after a Ulono Gilliam touchdown and a 40-yard field goal from Max O’Rourke.
Cal would respond with a 10-point run of its own with a 37-yard pass from Chase Garbers to Kekoa Crawford and a 44-yard field goal from Greg Thomas.
O’Rorke and Thomas would each connect on field goals to tie the game at 13 in the third quarter.
The Golden Bears would get the final laugh, scoring the game’s final 14 points on a Brown Jr. touchdown and another touchdown connection between Garbers and Crawford.
Arkansas 20, Portland State 13
FAYETTEVILLE — Portland State went into SEC Country and nearly pulled off the upset, falling to the Arkansas Razorbacks 20-13 Saturday.
The Vikings got on the board with a pair of long field goals from Cody Williams, connecting for 50 and 47 yards. Portland State would score its first touchdown of the game in with just over four minutes left in the game on a 32-yard pass from Jalani Eason to Char Taumoepeau. However, the Vikings wouldn’t get the equalizing touchdown against the Razorbacks.
Stanford 17, Northwestern 7
PALO ALTO — In the battle of the Nerds, it was the Stanford Cardinal that took down Northwestern 17-7 Saturday afternoon.
The Stanford defense pitched a shutout through the first three quarters while scoring on a two-yard pass from K.J. Costello to Michael Wilson and a 51-yard field goal from Jet Toner.
Northwestern would bring the game to within a field goal on a John Moten one-yard run with nearly eight minutes left in the game.
Stanford would put the game away, and cover the 6.5-point spread, on the game’s final play when Jordan Fox scored on a fumble recovery to give the Cardinal a 17-7 win.
Washington 47, Eastern Washington 14
SEATTLE — Eastern Washington, the FCS power that’s had a knack for knocking off Pac-12 opponents, fell flat against Washington in the season opener, falling behind 28-0 in the second quarter and losing 47-14 in Husky Stadium.
Jacob Eason, a Georgia transfer, completed 27 of 36 passes for four touchdowns without an interception in his Husky debut.
Aaron Fuller (twice), Andre Baccelia and Chico McClatcher all caught touchdown passes while Richard Newton and Salvon Ahmed scored on the ground for the Huskies.
Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34
SAN LUIS OBISPO — Of the first six passes that Cal Poly’s Jalen Harler three, three went for touchdowns. In the Mustangs 52-34 win over San Diego Saturday.
A 24-point second quarter proved to be the difference-maker for the Mustangs as its offense racked up 607 yards of offense, 386 coming on the ground.
Duy Tran-Sampson averaged 11.5 yards per carry, totally 172 yards and two touchdowns. Hamler also carried the ball 17 times for 96 yards and two scores to go along with his 221 passing yards.
Nevada 34, Purdue 31
RENO — Down 17 points midway through the third quarter, the Nevada Wolf Pack scored the games final 20 points to stun Purdue Friday evening in Reno.
The Wolf Pack scored 17 points in the final seven minutes, including 10 points in the final 52 seconds. Brandon Talton’s 56-yard field goal on the game's final play gave Nevada the win over its Big 10 foe.
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong completed 30 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Stong connected with Dominic Christian (38 yards) and twice to Elija Cooks (38 and 21 yards) for touchdowns.