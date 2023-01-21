Mazama High's Adysen McGirr wasn't about to lose to rival Henley at home in her senior season.
McGirr scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Vikings defeated the Hornets 48-43 Friday night in a Skyline Conference girls basketball game at Valhalla Court.
"Everyone kept their cool, we were confident in ourselves and got the job done together,” McGirr said.
Fellow senior Ella Baley scored a game-high 22 points for Mazama (6-8 overall, 2-0 Skyline Conference).
Anna Harper led Henley, ranked No. 5 in the Class 4A state coaches poll, with 18 points and Annie Campos added 10.
The game was tight throughout, with the Hornets taking a 36-33 lead into the final quarter. Mazama outscored Henley 15-7 in the fourth.
“It means the world to us," McGirr said. "We had to beat them in order to keep our hopes up and help us execute for the rest of the season."
Mazama coach Justin Davidson agreed with the impact of this win.
“We are trending in the right direction, we are playing good basketball right now, we have momentum," said Davidson, whose team moved into sole possession of first place in the conference.
Davidson admitted his team had a few new wrinkles for their rivals.
“We put new stuff in this week and the girls did their job and responsibility and just got after it,” he said.
Henley coach Randy Denson said he couldn't fault his team.
“We worked hard. I am really proud of the girls, we did what we wanted for the game plan, sometimes it doesn’t work out,” he said. “We are a young team overall, we are building chemistry. This is a big rivalry for the town, it is always fun to be a part of.”