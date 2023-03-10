The Henley High girls basketball team will be bringing home some hardware from the Class 4A state tournament.
The Hornets will play for fourth and sixth places Saturday after an 81-77 victory against ninth-seeded Madras on Friday morning at Forest Grove High's Joe Moran Court.
Fifth-seeded Henley (19-9 overall) is scheduled to face No. 10-seed Philomath (18-8) at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The Hornets' Annie Campos just missed a triple-double in Friday's consolation game with 28 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.
Teammate Anna Harper added 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Lily Fussell also scored in double-figures for Henley with 10 points, making all six of her free-throw attempts.
Sasha Esquiro scored a game-high 37 points for Madras (17-11), making six 3-point field goals, to nearly rally the White Buffaloes from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Campos' 3-pointer gave the Hornets a 69-51 lead with 6:38 remaining.
Esquiro scored 10 straight Madras points over the next 2:02, including back-to-back 3-pointers.
Katelyn Tanewasha, who finished with 12 points, made a 3-pointer with 2:13 left to pull the White Buffaloes within 75-71.
Four free throws by Campos in the final 1:56 helped clinch the Hornets' victory.
Henley outscored Madras 24-17 in the second quarter to take a 41-33 halftime lead. The Hornets extended the advantage to 61-48 entering the fourth.
The Hornets shot 48.4% from the field (30 of 62) while limiting Madras to 30.8% (24 of 78). Henley also had a 34-16 edge in points in the paint.