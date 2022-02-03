The Henley girls cushioned their Skyline Conference lead with a win over Klamath Union on Tuesday.
The Hornets led the Pelicans at every quarter mark on their way to a 50-44 win. Trailing by 13 at the beginning of the fourth, KU made up some ground by outscoring Henley 15-8 in the last frame, but it simply wasn’t enough.
KU’s Dianara Pena continues to be deadly from deep. The sophomore hit four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points.
Just a few days after dropping 26 points and 20 rebounds on Mazama, Henley sophomore Annie Campos scored 18 points while grabbing 18 boards.
She was far from the only Hornet hungry for rebounds. Fellow sophomore Jewell Northcutt was a hair short of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Anna Harper also secured nine rebounds.
Henley (10-7, 3-1 Skyline) still holds first place in the Skyline Conference. They host last-place Phoenix (7-10, 1-3) on Thursday night.
After two straight losses, the Klamath Union girls (8-8, 2-2) sit in fourth with a .500 record. With six games remaining, KU will look to get back in the win column with a pivotal home matchup against second-place Mazama (9-7, 2-1) on Friday night at 6 p.m.
Bonanza 49, Illinois Valley 15
The Antlers continue to roll through conference play, earning their fourth-straight win while keeping a third consecutive opponent below the 20-point mark.
On Tuesday, Bonanza put the game out of reach by halftime, leading 28-9.
Khalani Hayes led Bonanza in scoring with 13 points while Kshalee Thomas scored eight points to go along with a team-high five assists and five steals.
In the race to the top of the Southern Cascade League, Bonanza (12-7, 4-1 SCL) is keeping pace with first-place Lakeview (11-2, 4-0).
The two sides will meet in Lakeview on Saturday at 3 p.m. for what’s bound to be one of the most important games of the year for either team. Their first meeting two weeks ago ended in a 50-31 Lakeview win.