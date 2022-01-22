The Bonanza girls cruised to their first league win on Saturday, jumping on rival Lost River quickly to secure a 47-29 victory.
The Antlers (9-7, 1-1 SCL) zoomed to a 14-4 lead at the end of the first quarter which ballooned to a 33-12 halftime advantage.
“Our team definitely worked hard for this,” said Bonanza’s Jada Gallagher. “It's just great. It's always good to beat your rival team, you know?”
Gallagher, a junior, tied teammate Julie Hess for the team-high in points with both dropping 9 points apiece on Lost River.
A pair of Raiders (5-11, 2-2) also scored 9 points each. Juniors Grace McCollam and Karli Britton both reached the mark.
Coming into Saturday’s rivalry clash, the Antlers had lost six of their previous seven games after running through a gauntlet of some of the state’s top 2A teams and some local 4A schools. Just the night before, Bonanza fell to Lakeview -- regarded as the class of the league -- in a 50-31 loss.
In a pre-game meeting, Gallagher said their head coach “basically just told us: there’s a crack in your team and we have to fix it.”
“We played as a family and we played strong and we played hard, so yeah, it gives me a lot of hope for the rest of the league,” Gallagher said.
Up next, the Antlers have back-to-back games against Rogue River next week. The first comes at home on Tuesday.
Lost River will look to get back in the win column when they host 3-10 Glide on this coming Friday.
North Valley 65, Henley 63
The Henley girls (8-6, 1-1 Skyline) suffered their first loss of conference play in a road heartbreaker at North Valley on Friday night.
The Hornets took a nine-point lead into halftime but were outscored by the Knights 40-29 in the second half.
North Valley tied the game at 63 with less than 20 seconds to go on a mid-range shot from Sydney Moore. With just three seconds to go, the Knights’ Karlee Touey got a chance to win the game at the free-throw line and sunk both of her shots to finish with a game-high 32 points and hand North Valley the win.
Despite the loss, Henley’s Annie Campos was again dominant, completing the rare triple-double. The sophomore scored 20 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and supplied 12 assists.
The Hornets’ Ryane Mattox also added 10 points while North Valley’s Moore hit 20 points.
Henley will get a quick break from league action to play at 5A Redmond on Tuesday. After that they play at Mazama in a Southside rivalry clash on Friday.
Other scores
Friday
Klamath Union 49, Phoenix 40
Lakeview 50, Bonanza 31
Lost River 54, Rogue River 34