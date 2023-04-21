Georgia Georgia Tech Basketball

Georgia guard Kario Oquendo drives past Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta.

 Associated Press

Oregon has added a basketball guard from the Southeastern Conference.

Kario Oquendo, a 6-foot-4 guard who spent the last two seasons at Georgia, committed to transfer to UO on Friday.


Tags