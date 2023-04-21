Georgia guard Kario Oquendo drives past Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta.
Oregon has added a basketball guard from the Southeastern Conference.
Kario Oquendo, a 6-foot-4 guard who spent the last two seasons at Georgia, committed to transfer to UO on Friday.
Oquendo, who has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds last season, while shooting 39.2% from the field, including 49.7% from inside the arc.
He is the second incoming transfer for the Ducks this offseason, joining junior-college transfer Jadrian Tracey. Oregon has two open scholarships for the 2023-24 season.
Oquendo began his career at Florida SouthWestern State College in 2020-21, bypassing his senior season of high school, and averaged 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.2 minutes per game.
