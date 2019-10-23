One of the most asked questions about Oregon Tech men’s basketball a year ago was why Tyler Hieb did not score as much as he had as a freshman and sophomore.
The answer — he became the defensive stopper.
“He took that upon himself, and it was a big sacrifice,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said of Hieb, who, this year, is one of five seniors on the Tech roster for a team which begins its new season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in an exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers.
“I thought he was one of the two best defensive players in the (Cascade Collegiate) Conference. That’s what his role had to be.”
It paid off at the national tournament, several times.
“I wouldn’t say my role changed,” Hieb, a 21-year-old operations management major, said. “At the end of the year, I had to become the stopper because we had so many guys who could do so much for us.
“My focus changed so that I could contribute in any way I could. I always played defense (at Wilsonville) High School. I hope to do both (offense and defense) this year.”
Hieb can score.
He is one of 34 players already on Tech’s 1,000-point career scoring chart, and, with a solid year, could move into the all-time top 10. He enters the season with 1,043 career points.
Not sure what to expect when he came to OIT, Hieb has called his career “the perfect experience. I am excited for my last year.
“The experience speaks for itself,” he added. “Playing for a national championship is something I always dreamed about. Hopefully, this year, we can play for another one.
“The basketball has been amazing. I have great teammates, the coaches are great and some of my best friends are on the team. Finding friends throughout Oregon Tech, there are connections I will always have.
“I can use my degree (after graduation) and take my passion for basketball to my future career. My experiences here will lead to good things.”
“The coaches are really pleased with the role Ty took last year and (how he) put his focus there,” Parnell said, “and that made us better. He’s one of those guys who will do what needs to be done to be a bigger part of something.”
HIEB AT A GLANCE:
Favorite television show — The Office.
Favorite movie — Don’t Breathe.
Favorite music — hip-hop.
Favorite musical artist — Drake.
Favorite sports team — Portland Trail Blazers.
Favorite athlete — LeBron James.
If not basketball, what sport — track and field.
Favorite place visited — Lake Chelan, Wash.
Place would like to visit — Sydney, Australia.
Favorite food — spaghetti, burritos at Jalapenos.
Parents — Laurie and Mike Hieb.
Siblings — young brother Kaylor.