The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous, negative impact on most high school athletics this past 18 months.
From shortened seasons, cancellations and postponements, to football in spring and basketball in summer. It isn’t the easiest climate for those athletes who have the desire and talent to continue their education and athletic careers. Opportunities, this year, are scarce.
However, Jacob Cook and Gavin Graham have found a home in Northern California at Lassen Community College in Susanville, California, a three-hour drive from Klamath Falls — their hometown. Both will play baseball for the Cougars.
Cook is from Klamath Union while Graham is a Henley graduate.
Both were outstanding in multiple sports in high school. Besides baseball, Graham was a first team all conference selection as a kicker and defensive back for Henley’s football program. Cook was the player of the year in boys' basketball in the Skyline conference this year. Both were named to the all-state 4A baseball team, representing their two schools in a weekend all-star series in Aurora earlier this summer.
Make no mistake, though. Summer baseball for the past several seasons has taken these two from being rivals, to teammates, and now, college roommates.
Playing with the Klamath Falls Falcons for multiple summer seasons, the two have made a name for themselves as the team traveled to summer tournaments nearly every weekend. Just this year, the team played in tournaments in Roseburg and Medford, Reno, Nevada, Ephrata, Washington, and finally, Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Babe Ruth World Series.
After a whirlwind summer and just a couple of days after returning home from appearing in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in early August, the two packed up and headed south to report to their new team and program.
“Coach Frank Avila is super likeable, and is well connected. He’s sent a lot of players to the next level," said Graham, the son of Dan and Tracie Graham. He plans to major in fire management/investigation and pre-biology Allied Health.
Former Henley head coach and current assistant coach Tim Cleland is a good example of the tradition at Lassen. Cleland matriculated from Lassen to play two years of Division I baseball at Western Kentucky.
While Graham is a middle infielder, while Cook can play outfield, first and pitch. Cook’s parents are Derrin and Rebecca DeGroot. He had the distinction of being the only left-handed hitter and pitcher the Falcons had this summer. Cook has declared as a business major.
“Lassen offered me the best opportunity to play," Cook said.
Normally, the road to the next level from high school to college is difficult enough without all of the distractions the last 18 months created. Cook and Graham will have extra competition for playing time and a starting spot, mainly because athletes that missed a season due to COVID-19 have been granted an extra eligibility year.