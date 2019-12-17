EUGENE (AP) — A triple-double by senior Sabrina Ionescu, that’s become almost routine.
A big game by freshman Jaz Shelley, now that’s new.
Shelley hit a school-record 10 three-pointers in her first start for No. 3, scoring 32 points in an 84-41 romp over UC Riverside Monday.
Ionescu had 16 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and 12 assists in her NCAA-record 20th triple-double, and second of the season.
Shelley started for the Ducks (9-1) in place of an ailing Satou Sabally. The emerging star from Australia said she sensed a possible strong shooting game was possible after a morning practice in which she was on target.
Shelley scored 17 in Saturday’s win over Long Beach State.
“I think I’m more comfortable now,” Shelley said. “When I’m on, I know my teammates are going to get me the ball.”
The chance to start “was a huge opportunity. I definitely like to grab opportunities by the horns,” she said.
Ionescu enjoyed the performance.
“We know how great of a shooter she is,” Ionescu said. “She puts in the work and with that comes a lot of rewards.”
Jannon Otto led the Highlanders (3-7) with 19 points. Riverside shot only 25%, a season low for an Oregon opponent.
The Ducks opened the third quarter on a 15-2 run, including a trio of three-pointers by Shelley. She made five threes in the period as Oregon took a 61-28 lead.
“We didn’t do our defensive assignments in the second half the way we need to,” Riverside coach Seyram Bell said, adding that Oregon is “a really scary team and it’s kind of like pick your poison” on which Duck to defend.
The Highlanders are 0-4 against Pac-12 opponents this season.
Oregon plays host to Kansas State Saturday. After that, the Ducks begin their Pac-12 schedule.