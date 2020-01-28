CORVALLIS — Four Oregon Tech athletes have received Cascade Collegiate Conference honors for their efforts over the past weekend.
Angel Valdez, Danielle De Castro, Zach Scherman and Micah Jio each claimed honors.
Valdez, a Mazama High grad, was named men’s indoor track and field Athlete of the Week after he set a school record in the 600-meter dash at the Ed Jacoby Invitational at Boise State University. Valdez was timed in one minutes, 21.85 seconds, and lowered the record set just a year ago by Travis Thomas at 1:24.86.
De Castro turned in the second fastest 1,000-meter time for NAIA women with an automatic national mark of 2:56.78. Her time is two-tenths of a second behind the leader, which allowed De Castro to be named women’s indoor track and field Athlete of the Week.
Her time was just off her own school record of 2:54.69.
Scherman, meanwhile, was involved in both Oregon Tech baseball victories to open the season, and was named the league’s Pitcher of the Week. Scherman was credited with the victory in a 6-3 win over Menlo College, and then gained a save in OIT’s 12-9 win over Simpson University.
Scherman threw six innings, struck out six and did not allow a hit.
After Jio went 3-for-7 with two walks, three runs scored and four runs batted in, he was named Player of the Week for baseball. He also stole a base in his only attempt.
The baseball team returns to action Friday and Saturday in Redding with games each day against Holy Names University and Simpson University.