CORVALLIS (AP) — Four Beavers will represent their countries in the women’s basketball portion of the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Mikayla Pivec (USA), Jamie (Weisner) Scott (Canada), Ruth Hamblin (Canada) and Ali Gibson (Puerto Rico) will all be on hand for the event, which will run through Saturday.
Every game of the tournament can be watched online via Watch ESPN, with select content available on the ESPN family of networks.
Pivec, an all-Pac-12 selection, averaged 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds last season.
She shot 52.6 percent from the floor, the second-best percentage in the Pac-12 and the fifth-best percentage by a guard in the nation. A junior, Pivec is 14th in program history with 1,167 career points and ninth in career rebounds with 734.
Hamblin (2012-16) earned recognition as Pac-12 defensive Player of the Year in her junior and senior seasons at Oregon State.
The Academic All-American is the Pac-12’s record holder for career blocked shots, and ended her career 10th in NCAA history in that statistic. Hamblin also holds Oregon State’s career and single season records for rebounds, and is among the top-10 scorers in program history.
Scott (2012-16) was named a WBCA All-American her senior year, as well as Pac-12 Player of the Year.
The guard was a two-time all-Pac-12 honoree, and finished her career with 1,777 career points, the seventh best total in school history, and the No. 37 total in the history of the Pac-12. Scott is also among the top-10 in Pac-12 history in career three-pointers.
Gibson (2011-15) helped engineer a renaissance in the program, culminating in a Pac-12 title her senior season.
She started all 131 games the Beavers played in her four seasons with the team, amassing 1,262 points, good for 11th in school history. She also knocked down 178 3-pointers, tied for third most in the OSU record book.