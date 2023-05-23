Trail Blazers Nuggets Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony passes coach Terry Stotts during an NBA game Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver.

 Associated Press

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, announced his retirement Monday on a video on his Twitter page.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye ... With this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I’m excited about what the future holds for me,” Anthony said in the video.


