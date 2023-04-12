Athletics Orioles Baseball

Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman drinks water from a funnel as Terrin Vavra holds the top after Rutschman hit a solo home run against Oakland on Monday, April 10, 2023, in Baltimore.

 Associated Press

Adley Rutschman is quickly showing why the Baltimore Orioles selected him with the first overall pick of the 2019 MLB amateur draft.

The former Oregon State star is off to a hot start for the Orioles in 2023.


