Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks makes a catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby defends during the second half of an NFL game on Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver.

 Associated Press

Brandin Cooks has been set free from the NFL’s equivalent of Siberia.

The Houston Texans traded Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys on March 19, getting the former Oregon State star wide receiver out from under a franchise that has become a laughingstock of the league. Cooks, 29, will now be playing for a storied franchise that has aspirations of reaching the Super Bowl this season. Needless to say, Cooks is thrilled to be playing for the “Star.”


