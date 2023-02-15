Hawaii head coach Greg McMackin, center, congratulates his defense after they stopped Idaho on a fourth-and-1 play during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2011, in Moscow, Idaho. Hawaii won 16-14.
Hawaii coach Greg McMackin announces his retirement after a disappointing 6-7 college football season and missing the postseason for the second time in his four years leading the Warriors, Monday, Dec. 5, 2011, in Honolulu. McMackin was 29-25 overall at Hawaii, including 0-2 in bowl games, with one winning season in 2010.
The 1988 Oregon Tech football team, which reached the NAIA Division II semifinals. Head coach Greg McMackin, eighth from left in third row from bottom, died Tuesday at age 77 in South Dakota, his family announced.
Associated Press
Jaymes Song/Associated Press
Former Oregon Tech football coach Greg McMackin, who led the Owls to the NAIA Division II semifinals in 1988, died Tuesday in South Dakota at age 77, his family announced.
McMackin also served as the head coach at Hawaii from 2008-11 before retiring.
“Today, the world lost the most generous, loving soul to grace this planet,” his granddaughter Kayla posted on Twitter. “Most knew him as Coach Mack but to us he was our Papa.”
She said McMackin passed peacefully “surrounded by his loved ones playing his favorite songs.”
McMackin was born in Springfield and played defensive back at Southern Oregon from 1963-66. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arizona before moving back to Oregon to work at Aloha High School in Beaverton.
McMackin spent most of his 44-year coaching career as an assistant, including four years as the defensive coordinator for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks (1995-98) and three seasons as the linebackers coach for the San Francisco 49ers (2003-05).
He also served as the defensive coordinator at Idaho, Utah, Navy, Miami (Fla.), Hawaii and Texas Tech.
McMackin was hired as the head football coach and assistant athletic director at OIT in 1986. His first two teams went 5-4 before the 1988 squad won the Columbia Football Association's Mount Hood Division title with a 6-0 record. The Owls were ranked third nationally and reached the Division II semifinals, in which they lost 37-24 to visiting Wisconsin-La Crosse, to finish 9-3.
After going 5-3-1 at OIT in 1989, McMackin was hired as the defensive coordinator at the University of Utah.
At OIT, McMackin coached future NFL players Joe Cain and Nate Lewis.
Current Baylor coach Dave Aranda was a graduate assistant under McMackin at Texas Tech, then was hired as defensive line coach at Hawaii by McMackin and later promoted to defensive coordinator.
"I would not be (in this position) without knowing him (and) having him in my life, " Aranda told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. "Coach gave me my first shot at calling plays. He mentored me in calling plays. You don't take that lightly. He wanted to be a (NCAA Division I) head coach for so long, and he finally gets his shot, and then he's going to put faith in me? ... He made you want to achieve and not let him down."
McMackin also hired Nick Rolovich as quarterbacks coach and later promoted him to offensive coordinator at Hawaii. Rolovich went on to be the head coach for the Rainbow Warriors and at Washington State.
"He was a good guy," Mouse Davis, the former Portland State coach and father of the run-and-shoot offense, told the Star-Advertiser. "He was 100% for the people who surrounded him. He loved football. Other than his family, which always came first, that was the most important thing to him."