BANDON — Bonanza girls basketball couldn’t get their offense going in the first quarter against Bandon Thursday night in a shutout first period. The slow start proved costly as the Tigers secured a 44-22 win over the Antlers.

Bonanza’s woes continued into the second quarter where they managed just two field goals to trail 17 points at half. The Antlers rallied for a 14-10 third, but lost their momentum again in the fourth to finish with a 22-point deficit.

Jada Gallagher led the Antlers with team-high eight points, five rebounds and five steals. Jaycie Schooler, Maddison Lindsey and Nevaeh Nelson each added four points apiece to Bonanza’s effort.

Nelson had a team-high three blocks with four rebounds, while Schooler had a team-high four assists with three steals and two rebounds.

Next, the Antlers stay on the road to play at Mapleton today.

Sierra Webster is a sports reporter for the Herald and News covering high school sports. She's a graduate of the University of Oregon.