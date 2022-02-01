Perhaps it should have been taken as an omen when Chiloquin’s Zach Holcomb nailed the Panthers’ first two shot attempts in their game Tuesday against league opponent Gilchrist.
Holcomb’s opening four points presaged an opening quarter barrage that Chiloquin was rearing to open up on their visitors from up Highway 97. By the end of the first quarter, Chiloquin led 31-6 with six different Panthers having found the scoresheet.
Chiloquin would go on to win 78-28, by far their most points scored in a game this season and largest margin of victory.
Holcomb said the Panthers were “just taking our time on offense and looking for good passes, cutting to the hoop.”
A little over two minutes into the game, Chiloquin led 9-0 with Holcomb contributing mightily in the early going. The rest of the Panthers quickly began to chip in and ran up an 18-0 score before the Grizzlies could answer.
Gilchrist’s Ronnie Ronning got a couple of buckets to go to get them on the board, but Chiloquin’s offensive machine continued to churn, finding open looks under the basket and beyond the arc.
After their 31-6 first quarter, Chiloquin’s pace slowed a little in the second, scoring 18 on their way to a 49-12 lead at the break. The Panthers continued to cruise through the second half.
Gilchrist’s Ronning had a team-high 13 points, helped by a couple of deep triples he hit in the final quarter.
By game’s end, five different Panthers hit double digits. Seneca Hescock led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Hescock opened the second half with seven straight points for Chiloquin.
Both Desmond Jackson and Ayden Miller scored 11 while contributing five assists. Jayden Riddle and Holcomb scored 10 each. Holcomb also snagged 10 rebounds to have the game’s only double-double.
“It’s all about boxing out and pushing that person out of the key,” Holcomb said. “And you can get as many rebounds as you want to.”
Next up for Gilchrist (0-10), they face league-leading Rogue Valley Adventist Academy on Thursday.
With Tuesday’s game, Chiloquin (4-8, 4-6 MVL) finished off a tightly packed stretch where they played five games in seven days. They went 3-2 during those contests.
They now get a week’s rest before they take on Prospect Charter next Tuesday to resume their Mountain Valley League slate where they currently sit at fourth or fifth depending on the outcome of other games on Tuesday night.
“We had three games in a row last week, which is pretty tough,” Holcomb said. “But you know all you can do is just keep on going and keep on playing and keep on fighting for that playoff spot.”