PORTLAND – After a close first half, No. 2 Oregon Tech (14-2, 4-2 CCC) used a 17-1 run in the second to power past Warner Pacific University (8-7, 4-3 CCC) 90-73, earning a much-needed conference win as the team completed their sweep of the weekend on the road.
“Tonight was a great example of how to win on the road,” said head coach Justin Parnell. “You have to bring energy and get stops down the stretch and we did just that. Fink was incredible tonight and really opened up a lot of looks for everyone else.”
The Knights started out strong against their nationally ranked foe, going 8-2 to open the game and then using a 9-2 run to cement their advantage. The Hustlin’ Owls came back 15-5 to tie the score but were unable to gain the lead as Warner pulled ahead.
Back to back OIT three-pointers opened up the second, but an 8-0 Knights run wiped out the advantage and gave them the lead once more. However, Tech wasn’t done yet – a 17-1 run was followed by a 9-0 run that sent them up to their largest lead of 20, which they held to the end of the game.
Fink led the scoring with a game-high 29 points, as well as eight rebounds and seven assists. Senior Seth Erickson followed with 21 points and seven rebounds. Both Fink and Erickson scored 3-of-7 from long range. Sophomore Lachlan McKimm added another 15 points.
For the Knights, Stephon Shaw scored 16 points and made five rebounds, while Kadeem Strickland and Miles Brown each scored 11 points. KJ Bosco scored eight for the team and made five steals.
Junior Scotty Burge grabbed 10 boards to lead the Owls to a 46-23 rebounding edge. The team also held a 14-10 advantage in assists and led 22-7 from the bench.
Oregon Tech Women
Knights 66, Owls 58
PORTLAND — Warner Pacific University (8-8, 5-3 CCC) ruptured a 10-game win streak for Oregon Tech women’s basketball (11-5, 5-1 CCC) Saturday evening as they outscored the team 40-20 in the second half to recover from a 12-point deficit and win 66-58.
“Once again we found that Warner is a tough place to get a victory,” OIT head coach Scott Meredith said. “We had a fast start and were really in control up to halftime. After the break, Warner really played physically and we did not respond well. I think a valuable lesson was learned and we will be better for it.
“I’m proud of how hard we played, but we allowed them to get in an offensive rhythm and we didn’t answer at the other end. However, with both Eastern and NW Christian losing as well, we did not drop in the standings. We will get after it again next week in practice.”
The Owls – undefeated in the Cascade Conference until tonight – came into the game strong with junior Amanda Constant leading the way, scoring two three-pointers as the team opened the game 12-1. The Knights came back a bit but still lagged by nine at the end of the quarter.
Tech stayed ahead through the second but struggled in the third, allowing Warner Pacific a 10-2 run that put them within six points of the lead. With renewed energy, the Knights charged into the fourth with a 9-0 run to a three-point lead and outscored the Lady Owls 26-12 to end the game.
Sophomore Courtney Clemmer led the Owls with a double-double, scoring a career high 23 points with a 92% shooting average and making 10 boards before fouling out in the fourth. Constant followed with 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists and sophomore Kristin Farrell rounded off the high scorers at 13.
For Warner, Gabriella Bruno led the way, scoring a season- and game-high 24 points and eight rebounds, while Courtney Jackson came off the bench to add 20 points and five rebounds.
Both programs will visit Ashland on January 14th, where the men will face nationally ranked rival No. 18 Southern Oregon.