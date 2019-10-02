Do you have a shot that ruins your round?
Most people do.
Understanding the principals of what causes the golf ball to do what it does is necessary to eliminate that dreaded slice or hook.
Lets start simple.
The face of the clubhead starts the golf ball while the path of your swing spins the ball. If your are slicing the ball, then the clubface is open to your target line at impact and the path is coming inside too quickly in the down swing.
Vice Versa if you are hooking the ball. The clubface is too closed and the path is too far inside out.
Though there are other components that may be affecting your shot, start with checking your grip and grip pressure first.
Make sure your clubface is square to your target line.
Then try to swing in more of a neutral path, meaning do not pick the club too steep in the back swing or swing the club too far back inside.
A good practice method is to keep your arms in front of your chest. They are in front of your chest at address position, should be in front of your chest in the backswing and in the downswing.
Practice doing that and it will help straighten out your shots.