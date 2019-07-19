ROSEBURG — Five runs in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in the Klamath Falls Falcons 7-4 loss to Roseburg Thursday evening.
It was another hot start in the batter’s box for the Falcons, scoring twice in both the first and second innings.
Drew Raebel brought home the Falcons’ first run with a sacrifice fly to score John Tacchini who had singled. Jagger Graham then drove home Kaden Bolanos to make it 2-0.
Roseburg would get a run back in its half of the first inning, but Tacchini would extend the lead back to two with an RBI single to score Gavin Graham who started the inning off with a single. Raebel would once against drive home a run, singling to score Dylan Short.
However, in the final five innings, the Falcons would not score and only put five runners on base after having eight base runners in the first two innings.
Caden Whitlock toed the rubber for the Falcons and had a strong start on the mound. He allowed just one unearned run in the first three innings of the game. Roseburg would score again in the fourth inning.
The fifth inning is where Whitlock ran into trouble.
Had Cody Johnson not been thrown out after a double, Roseburg would have sent six batters to plate with recording an out. By the time the Falcons had recorded the second out of the inning, the four-run lead had vanished. By the time the fifth inning ended, the Falcons were staring down the barrel of a 7-4 deficit.
The Falcons would load the bases with one out in the seventh, but couldn’t push any of the base runners homes.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Klamath Falls once again jumped out to a lead in the first inning. Tacchini and Bailey Whitlock started the game off with singles, then Graham drove home Whitlock to take a 1-0 lead. A crooked number could’ve been possible, but hitting into a double play and getting thrown out at the plate prevented that for the Falcons.
Scott Lewis started the game with three shutout innings on the mound for Klamath Falls. Allowing four hits and striking out one.
Note: The game did not end by the time the paper needed to be sent to press. The Falcons led 1-0 in the fourth inning.