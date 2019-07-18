GRANTS PASS — The Grants Pass Nuggets scored nine unanswered runs to storm back to take an 11-6 win over the Klamath Falls Falcons in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
The Falcons jumped out to a 6-2 lead after two innings, but couldn’t match the offensive production the rest of the way, going scoreless the final five frames of the game.
Klamath Falls came out swinging, scoring twice in the opening frame, first on an RBI single off the bat of Drew Raebel to score John Tacchini, later Cade Fanning drove in his first run with a two-out single to score Blake Loney.
After Grants Pass came back to tie the game in first, the Falcons pulled away with four runs in the second inning. With the help of two errors in the field, Klamath Falls loaded the bases with no outs. Loney walked to bring home Dylan Shorts. Raebel drove in his second run with a sacrifice fly to score Tacchini. Jagger Graham singled home Kaden Bolanos, then Fanning drove home Loney with a sac fly.
In the final five innings, the Falcons didn’t score a run and only collected five hits and getting five in the first two innings.
Grants Pass would score two runs in the fourth, three more in the fifth and taking the lead for good with a four-run sixth inning.
Dylan Fitts went five-plus innings for the Falcons, giving up 10 runs (7 earned) while striking out two in the start.
Klamath Falls will play its final doubleheader of the regular season at Legion Field against Roseburg this evening. The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m.