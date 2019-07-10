MEDFORD — The Klamath Falls Falcons were on the wrong side of a pitcher’s duel against the Medford Mustangs Tuesday evening.
Despite getting a complete-game outing from Dylan Fitts where he didn’t allow a single earned run, it was the Mustangs who scored the winning run in the sixth inning to take the 2-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader.
Fitts would give up three hits and strike out five in the outing. Opposing Fitts, Medford’s Bennett Thompson and Bicky Boortz combined to keep the Falcon bats relatively quiet, allowing just six hits while allowing a single run.
Kaden Bolanos drove in the only run for Klamath Falls, a two-double to left field which scored John Tacchini who reached earlier with a walk.
The Mustangs would come back to even the score in the bottom of the third. Jeremiah Huffman bunted for a single, the Chase Costani drew a walk. However, a wild pitch and a passed ball allowed Huffman to advance to third, where he could score on a sacrifice bunt off the bat of Darin Marsh.
Baserunners were sparse for the Falcons in the remaining four innings. Klamath Falls hitters collected four hits, one walk and reached on one error, but the Falcons could never string together enough offense to take the lead.
The Mustangs would take the lead in the sixth inning. Fitts walked Evan McIennan on four pitches, then Fitts committed an error in the field to put two runners on. With one out Marsh singled to load the bases. Zac Ankeny drove home what would prove to be the winning run with a sacrifice fly to left field.
Klamath Fall would make things interesting in the seventh inning when they put a runner on first and second with two outs, but Bolanos grounded out to third to end the ballgame.
Game 2
The bats for both Medford and Klamath Falls came alive in the second game.
After scoring a combined three runs in the first game, the Mustangs and the Falcons scored 10 total runs in the first four innings alone, with a score of 5-5.
The Falcons took advantage of some wild pitching from Marsh, who started the third inning with two walks and two hit batsmen to give the Falcons the early 1-0 lead. Then Garret Campbell singled to right field to score Bolanos and Devin Monteith to extend the lead to 3-0.
Campbell would drive home another run in the fourth inning, as did Jagger Graham, who reached on an error allowing Monteith to score to give the Falcons a 5-0 lead.
The lead wouldn’t last long.
The Mustangs would load the bases with one out then an error at second by Graham allowed two Medford baserunners to score. With two outs, Klamath Falls pitcher Bailey Whitlock walked consecutive batters allowing another run to score. The next batter, McIennan then second to drive home two runs to even the score at five.
Note: The second game of the doubleheader did not finish by H&N’s press deadline.