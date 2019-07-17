The Klamath Falls Falcons mustered just three hits and one run Tuesday against the Lewis Clark Twins, falling 9-1 in seven innings.
Twin pitchers Coy Stout and Ytson Wallace combined to give up three hits and one earned run while striking out five. The Falcons as a team collected just five total bases.
Jagger Graham and Drew Raebel both hit doubles for the Falcons and Jon Tacchini singled. Grahams double in the sixth inning drove in the lone run for Klamath Falls, scoring Raebel who doubled earlier in the inning.
In the first three innings, the Falcons fell behind 6-0. Three errors were committed in the field. Jacob Moore tossed a complete game against the Twins, one the nine runs that he game up, only four of them were earned. Moore also finished with two strikeouts and two walks on 124 pitches.
The regular season is winding down for the Falcons who will play a doubleheader at Grants Pass this evening before concluding their season Thursday with a doubleheader at Roseburg.
Due to the the American Legion State Tournament behind held at Kiger Stadium, the Falcons have already qualified for the tournament which will begin Saturday, July 27.