Oregon Tech men's soccer team pounded a winless Walla Walla team on Sunday, winning 7-0 on the OIT campus.
The Owls shot a jaw-dropping 42 times, 21 of which were on goal — both are obvious season highs. On the flip side, Walla Walla, clearly lacking in possession, had no shots.
The win vaulted Tech to the top of the Cascade Collegiate Conference with six regular season games remaining.
“Good team performance today against a Walla Walla team that never stopped working,” said head coach Casey Tate, in an OIT release. “We have two very difficult games next weekend.”
Sophomore defender Brock Rideout recorded a hat trick — his first as an Owl. Junior Jake Mitchell, OIT's leading scorer, scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season, while also supplying two assists. Mitchell was later named the Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week by the CCC for his efforts against Walla Walla and in the 3-0 win over Carroll College.
Jack Warner scored his first of the year while also contributing an assist and Andrew Pasang notched his third goal of the year while also adding an assist.
The win makes the Owls the toast of the conference with three teams — Corban (6-2 CCC), Warner Pacific (5-1-1), Southern Oregon (5-2) — hot on their heels. SOU is the only team to best the Owls so far this season.
Through 11 games, the Owls have only let in a conference-low 3 goals. Corban and SOU, who have both played 11 games, have each let in a dozen. Tech's 35 goals, also puts them top of the conference with Warner Pacific (31) and SOU (30) just behind.
Through the rest of the month, the Owls should face more resistance. This weekend they'll go on the road to take on Eastern Oregon and a 6-2-1 College of Idaho team. The following weekend the Owls will face Corban at home and later will play at Warner Pacific to end the season.