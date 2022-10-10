Terry Durham, ex-NBA ref at hall of fame induction

Former NBA referee Terry Durham, left, speaks with moderator Dwight Jaynes at the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Providence Park in Portland. Durham taught for two years at Klamath Union High School before beginning his officiating career. 

 Steve Matthies/For the Herald & News

PORTLAND — Terry Durham, who started to officiate basketball while in middle school but is better known for his 24-year career working games in the National Basketball Association, headlined the 2022 class of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame that was inducted Sunday.

Durham, who also played football for his father, Paul, during the latter’s legendary coaching career at Linfield College, shared stories of his career before he became a regular in the NBA.

