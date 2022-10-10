Former NBA referee Terry Durham, left, speaks with moderator Dwight Jaynes at the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Providence Park in Portland. Durham taught for two years at Klamath Union High School before beginning his officiating career.
PORTLAND — Terry Durham, who started to officiate basketball while in middle school but is better known for his 24-year career working games in the National Basketball Association, headlined the 2022 class of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame that was inducted Sunday.
Durham, who also played football for his father, Paul, during the latter’s legendary coaching career at Linfield College, shared stories of his career before he became a regular in the NBA.
Durham, who taught two years of high school at Klamath Union before his officiating career began in earnest, was joined by coaches Dennis Erickson and Dave Gasser, basketball players Fred Jones and Felicia Ragland, master’s athlete Becky Sisley and hockey standout Connie Madigan.
Erickson coached football for 47 years, but is best remembered in these parts for the four seasons he spent in Corvallis at Oregon State University.
In his four seasons with the Beavers, he had a 31-17 record, none better than the 11-1 season of 2000 when Oregon State shared the Pacific-10 Conference championship with Washington, and finished with a 41-9 thrashing of Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
He also spent time at Idaho, Wyoming, Washington State and Miami of Florida (with two national championships) along with time in the National Football League, including the head position of the Seattle Seahawks.
Gasser spent 34 years coaching high school baseball, with time at Canby, Madison of Portland, Lakeridge and Astoria. His career record of 750-235 included state championships with Madison (1981), Lakeridge (1999 and 2001) and Astoria (2006 and 2009).
Ragland is one of only two women’s basketball players to have her jersey retired at Oregon State, where she started in 117 of the 118 games she played on the way to being named Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2002. Her career totals included 1,803 points, 739 rebounds, 264 assists and 258 steals.
Jones, a first-round draft pick by Indiana after his career at the University of Oregon, had a standout career at Sam Barlow High School, Oregon and then played seven NBA seasons. In the combined 15 seasons, he scored 6,734 points, had 2,318 rebounds and 1,598 assists.
Sisley, a longtime educator at the University of Oregon, became a standout master’s athlete at the age of 49. She set nine U.S. records, and three world records, competing in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and javelin.
Madigan was called an enforcer during his hockey career, and his 2,944 career penalty minutes are among the highest ever recorded. A Portland Buckaroo great who scored a winning goal in his first game with the team, he was named Western Hockey League Defenseman of the Year in 1966, and was a regular on the all-league team.
He set the record of being the oldest rookie in National Hockey League history when he played 25 games for the 1972 St. Louis Blues.
One of Madigan’s most unique roles came when he played a tough-guy defender in the hockey movie “Slap Shot,” which starred Paul Newman.