Thanks to the ever-lingering wildfire smoke that has plagued the state and its athletes for months, Klamath Union cross country’s first meet of the year featured a bit of the bizarre.
Just as teams were arriving for the Richardson Park Invite, a meet over Labor Day weekend that featured mainly larger schools, the AQI shot up from 90 to 140 in about an hour, making the competition unplayable, said Rob Coffman, Klamath Union’s cross country coach.
Per Oregon School Activities Association rules, the AQI has to be under 100 to have a competition. If not, the competition has to be either postponed or moved. So, the meet did just that.
According to Coffman, Ian Dobson — a KU grad, former Olympian and current cross country coach at Sheldon High School — said that the AQI was 20 at Fern Ridge, about 15 miles away. The coaches and meet officials agreed to pack up and move the meet.
“We were kind of like chasing blue sky,” Coffman said. “We got out there and for about the first 10 miles as we drove out, it was just horrible. I kept thinking, ‘No way, Ian, you’re wrong on this.’ Then we hit. There was like a wall of blue skies. Everybody just said, ‘OK, we’re having our meet right here.’”
Though the Pelicans were chasing blue sky in early September, they’ll be chasing another trip to the state championship meet over the course of the season, even during what might be an on-paper down year.
In 2019, both of KU’s cross country teams qualified for the state championship meet at Lane Community College. The girls team placed ninth out of a dozen in 4A competition, while a junior-laden boys squad found themselves on the podium with a third-place trophy and high hopes for returning in 2020. Of course, we all know how that went — a pandemic-afflicted, truncated sports season that featured no regular championship events.
“Last year, we graduated almost everybody,” Coffman said at a KU cross country practice last week. “So I would think most people will probably say our boys are down. But they’re not.”
Coffman said he has talented groups of young runners on both teams and a handful of senior leaders to help keep them on track.
“Everyone on the team has a lot of talent, but we all work really hard too,” said Linnea Gebauer, the captain of the girls’ team. “It’s like the atmosphere of the team. Everyone’s always pushing each other.”
That was evident over the summer as a group of about 20 KU cross country runners met every weekday at 7 a.m. for an optional run and weightlifting. According to Coffman, both Gebauer and boys’ captain Noah Stanfield “called kids every day” to get them to come out and run.
“We all really want to see each other improve and we let them know that we want to see them improve,” Stanfield, a senior, said.
The captains have also organized a team camping trip and really just try to be role models for their younger counterparts.
“The kids choose to rebuild,” Coffman said.
Coffman is impressed with his captains. While Stanfield, who has been running on the team for the past four years, might not be fastest on the team he’s “the most dedicated.” Gebauer, the only senior on the girls squad, is actually in her first season of cross country, but “she demands leadership from people,” Coffman said. “That’s why she’s so good.”
Other coaches certainly still have respect for KU cross country, which has had decades of success and recently has sent at least one of its teams to state every year since 2016.
In the preseason coaches’ poll published by the OSAA, the girls’ team was voted No. 9 among 4A schools. The only Skyline Conference team surpassing them in votes was Phoenix, who were ranked fifth. Henley also received votes, but didn’t crack the top-10.
The KU boys weren’t voted into the top-10, but did receive enough votes to get a mention. No. 4 Hidden Valley and No. 6 Phoenix were both voted ahead of them.
So far in this young and smoke-filled cross country season, the Pelicans haven’t gotten many chances to match up against other Skyline Conference foes who they would need to get past in October’s conference meet to make another trip to state. The two top finishing teams at that conference meet advance to the state meet.
At that Richardson Park Invite, the KU boys finished seventh, but only four points behind Phoenix. Sophomore Carter Harmon was the first Pelican to cross the line, sporting an 18-minute, 45-second 5K time.
The girls finished fifth and bested Phoenix, who were 10 points behind them. Sophomores Aubrey Syrnyk and Isabela Coffman paced the Pels, finishing 11th and 13th respectively.
While competition can’t take place at an AQI over 100, practice can take place in AQI up to 150.
The KU teams certainly practice outside when they can, but like all other outdoor teams, have to get creative when the smoke starts rolling in.
“It’s kind of up in the air sometimes. No pun intended,” Gebauer said. “Usually when it’s really smoky, we run inside. We’ve used the treadmills at Harbor Isles sometimes to run. Sometimes we’ll go to the Steen Sports Complex and run inside there.”
Coffman said sometimes the team simulates inclines by running inside KU where “fortunately, there’s a lot of stairs.” A parent even came to one practice to lead the team through the full body workout that is an hour of HIGH fitness.
Working through smoke and an ever-changing practice schedule is still a benefit for the team as it builds a mentality of perseverance, Gebauer said.
“Knowing that we’ve overcome those challenges in the past is good going forward,” Gebauer said.
The next challenge comes Saturday at the Northwest Classic meet — which takes place on the same course as the state championship.