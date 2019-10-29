SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)— Racing out to six straight wins to open the season against a less than formidable schedule left some people doubting how good the San Francisco 49ers actually are. Blowing out a Carolina team that had won four straight games should quiet some of those critics.
Tevin Coleman scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half, rookie Nick Bosa had three sacks to go along with an acrobatic interception and the 49ers remained unbeaten with a 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday in their highest-scoring game in 26 years.
“It doesn’t really matter what the outside world thinks,” cornerback Richard Sherman, who had an interception, said.
“We know what we have in this building. The same thing we’ve said since training camp, we’ll continue to say. We knew the talent we have, we just have to execute and focus on us and let the chips fall where they may.”
The Niners (7-0) are off to their best start since winning their first 10 games in 1990, and now have a second win against a team with a winning record thanks to a complete performance against the Panthers (4-3).
Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense had little trouble carving Carolina’s defense with 232 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown passes for San Francisco’s most prolific offensive game since beating Detroit, 55-17, Dec. 19, 1993.
San Francisco intercepted three passes from Kyle Allen, who came into the game with no interceptions on 153 career attempts while winning his first five starts in place of injured starter Cam Newton. They also had seven sacks, with Bosa getting three of them to go along with his leaping interception and 46-yard return on the final play of the third quarter.
Christian McCaffrey was the lone bright spot on Carolina’s offense with 117 yards rushing and a TD and 38 yards receiving.
Chargers 17, Bears 16
CHICAGO — It was ugly and sloppy. It was also a win for Los Angeles. That’s what mattered most to Philip Rivers and the Chargers.
Chicago kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired and Los Angeles hung on to beat the Bears, 17-16, Sunday.
“We just needed a win, any way — 35-0, 2-0, 3-2 or 17-16,” Rivers said. “It’s just good to win.”
The Bears (3-4) took over at their 35 with 1:33 remaining and had a chance to win it after driving all the way to the 21.
Chicago had quarterback Mitchell Trubisky take a knee with about 40 seconds left rather than try to get closer to the goal line because coach Matt Nagy didn’t want to risk a fumble. Pineiro, who hit an upright on a miss earlier, drove the potential winner wide left as time expired.
“I hit the ball as best I could and tried to play the wind a little bit. I just didn’t make it,” he said.
The miss allowed the Chargers (3-5) to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid their first 0-4 October since 2000, while the Bears (3-4) dropped their third in a row.
Los Angeles also picked up its first victory in seven road games all-time against Chicago, and its first win at Soldier Field after losing four.
Seahawks 27, Falcons 20
ATLANTA — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to D.K. Metcalf, Chris Carson ran for 90 yards and a score, and the Seahawks beat the reeling Atlanta Falcons, 27-20, Sunday.
Seattle led 24-0 at halftime, providing the cushion it would need to withstand the Falcons comeback behind backup quarterback Matt Schaub.
The Seahawks (6-2) improved to 4-0 on the road.
The Seahawks won the turnover battle 3-0.
The Falcons offense floundered early in their first start without quarterback Matt Ryan in 10 years. Ryan’s streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts ended as he was held out with a sprained right ankle.
The Falcons (1-7) have lost six straight games, leaving coach Dan Quinn’s status a hot topic as the team enters its bye week.
The Seahawks rushed for 151 yards, including 55 from Rashaad Penny. Wilson completed 14-of-20 passes for 182 yards with no interceptions.
Rams 24, Bengals 10
LONDON — Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp had been waiting more than a month to pull off that trick play.
When the chance finally came, they executed it perfectly.
Goff hit Kupp for a 65-yard touchdown pass on a double reverse flea-flicker Sunday, treating the London crowd to a highlight-reel play as the Los Angeles Rams beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals, 24-10, at Wembley Stadium.
For Kupp, it was one of several highlights on a day when he caught seven passes for a career-high 220 yards. But none had a bigger impact on the game as it put the Rams (5-3) ahead for good, 17-10, in the second quarter.
Wide receiver Robert Woods ran a reverse and tossed the ball back to Goff, who then hit Kupp along the right sideline. The receiver benefited from corner B.W. Webb falling down as he tried to make a play on the ball.
Kupp also made a 40-yard catch at the start of the third quarter but didn’t have another grab for the final 27 minutes of the game. He already had a career high by halftime, with 165 yards.
Goff went 17-of-31 for 372 yards, 273 of which came in the first half.
Cincinnati fell to 0-8 for the first time since 2008.