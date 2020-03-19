San Francisco 49ers placed a second-round tender on wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the team announced Tuesday.
The one-year tender will pay Bourne $3.259 million for the 2020 season. Bourne’s salary for the 2020 season will be nearly twice the amount he earned in his first three NFL seasons combined.
The tender does allow the former Milwaukie High School star to negotiate with other teams as a restricted free agent. But if Bourne signs an offer sheet with another team and the 49ers opt to not match, the 49ers would receive a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft as compensation. It’s unlikely a team would relinquish a second-round pick for Bourne, but he has improved to become a valued slot receiver, so the 49ers’ move is a bit of a gamble.
Bourne, who signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, posted 30 receptions for 358 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games — no starts — in 2019. He posted a breakout season in 2018, with 42 receptions for 487 yards and four touchdowns. Bourne is one of the 49ers’ best red zone receivers; all of his touchdown receptions during his career have occurred in the red zone.
Kiko Alonso, Saints
New Orleans Saints’ linebacker Kiko Alonso re-signed with the team Tuesday.
The former Oregon Ducks star will return to the Saints in 2020, but the Saints restructured his contract, according to reports.
Alonso reportedly signed a deal that reduces his base salary from $6.4 million to $1.7 million, but he has the opportunity to earn that money through incentives written into his contract. He can earn the full $7.85 million of his previous contract through playing-time incentives.
Alonso, 29, performed well while being used in a part-time role in specific sets in 2019. He finished with 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in 13 games before he suffered a torn ACL in the Saints’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild Card playoff.
The ACL injury marked Alonso’s third ACL during his college and pro career. However, he has displayed the ability to bounce back from those injuries to produce solid seasons.