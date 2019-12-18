SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Despite following up their most electrifying win of the season with a flat loss, the task heading into the final two weeks of the season for the San Francisco 49ers is a simple one.
Win two games and the 49ers are assured of having the top seed in the NFC playoffs and home-field advantage throughout.
If that doesn’t happen, the Niners (11-3) might look back at the 29-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday as a missed opportunity to create some space between them and Seattle (11-3) in the NFC West.
“This loss doesn’t define our season going forward,” left tackle Joe Staley said. “This isn’t something that is going to linger in this locker room. It is a bad loss, and credit to them. Obviously, we would love to be sitting here with a win. It would be a different story.
“We are going to learn from this, we are going to own it and then have one hell of a week of practice, and that is all we can do.”
The 49ers have been on an emotional ride of late.
They lost a showdown in Baltimore two weeks ago when the Ravens kicked a field goal on the final play of the game, then followed by winning a 48-46 thriller in New Orleans on Robbie Gould’s 30-yard field goal with two seconds to play.
There wasn’t the same intensity against the also-ran Falcons and that might have contributed to the lackluster performance that allowed Atlanta to rally to win on Matt Ryan’s five-yard TD pass to Julio Jones with two seconds remaining.
“It’s been high drama, but I feel like we’re built for it,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “I just keep saying that this is going to be good experience for when even more is on the line, you know?
“So, we know that we’ve got some big games coming up with the playoffs and this kind of stuff is just good experience for us.”
While much of the offense struggled to get going, TE George Kittle had another big day with a career-high 13 catches on 17 targets for 134 yards. He tied Eric Johnson’s franchise record for catches in a game by a tight end and also reached 2,780 yards for his career.
That total surpassed Hall of Famer Mike Ditka’s 2,774 yards for the most by a tight end in his first three seasons.
With several defensive linemen, including Dee Ford, Ronald Blair, D.J. Jones and Damontre Moore, all sidelined by injuries, DL Sheldon Day got an increase in playing time with 24 defensive snaps and delivered his first sack of the season.
The Niners reported no new injuries from the game, but still have several key players working their way back. CB Richard Sherman (hamstring), CB K’Waun Williams (concussion) and S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) all missed the game against Atlanta and their status for this week remains unknown.
The Niners have a short week before hosting the division rival Los Angeles Rams Saturday night.
A win in that game would set the stage for the season finale at Seattle Dec. 29 when the NFC West title would be on the line. A loss could lead to a sixth seed in the playoffs should the Niners also fall to the Seahawks.