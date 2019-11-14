Out of high school, Seth Erickson knew he was headed to Tech — just not Oregon Tech.
He signed at Montana Tech.
“The way I figure most things in life is by experience,” the 22-year-old senior from South Salem High School said. “I didn’t know at the time (the) commitment sports took, and transferred after the fall term in 2015. It was personal happiness. I wanted to be in a good program, be at a good school and be closer to home.
“I’m not a huge home body, but it is nice to be able to go home.”
He red-shirted the remainder of the 2015-16 season and became eligible when Justin Parnell took over the reins of the Oregon Tech men’s basketball program from the venerable Danny Miles.
While Erickson was around the court as Miles’ career came to a close, it has been Parnell who has left an indelible impact on the biology, health sciences major.
“I have never played for a coach like Parnell,” Erickson said. “He connects to get the most out of his players.”
“Seth is coming off a tremendous junior season, and looks as good right now as he ever has,” OIT head coach Justin Parnell said of the honorable mention All-American. “He’s a phenomenal shooter and has a mid-range game that makes him tough to guard.”
He started the season close to joining Oregon Tech’s career list of 1,000-point scorers. He not only joined the club quickly, he has moved past five players into 30th place on the career list. He also has moved into 11th place on the career list with 170 three-point goals.
Those efforts have helped Erickson, along with Mitchell Fink and Tyler Hieb, play in the NAIA Division II national tournament three times, including last season’s championship game.
“As part of a team, you have to be selfless, but as a person you sometimes have to be a little selfish,” Erickson said.
He has learned those lessons well with the Hustlin’ Owls.
“It’s a huge adjustment to being part of a team without being the influential player. As a person, too, you won’t always be No. 1,” he said, noting that could help if he decides to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
“I’m not exactly sure I want to pursue more education, but I would like to be (in) the health sciences.”
Being at Oregon Tech has opened his eyes.
“I have never seen anything like what we have here, at any level,” Erickson said. “As a player, to have (the OIT fan base) is a big morale booster. For guys like me, Scotty (Burge) and Quim (Vallve, the lone senior a year ago), it’s nice to have a home away from home.
“I have learned how to get the most out of every situation, especially when times are tough,” Erickson added.
“I think, having those connections with teammates will always be there, knowing what you’ve been through, being part of that elite group.”
There is little question about expectations this season for the Hustlin’ Owls.
“The goal is to win,” Erickson said. “The opportunity to play for a national championship is what you strive for, and a lot of guys recognize that. We know that as long as we put in the effort, we can be happy, but there are a ton of expectations.”
Only two schools ever have played in back-to-back NAIA Division II national championship games, and Erickson will be a key component of OIT’s efforts to join Bethel of Indiana and Northern State of South Dakota in that group.
He needed just 47 points to become the 35th member of OIT’s 1,000-point club, and could climb well up the list before the season is over.
“It would be rewarding to see my name there, but something like that wouldn’t happen without my teammates pushing me to make that possible,” Erickson said.
He also needs 80 rebounds to join the 500 club team, and is just two three-point baskets shy to be among the top 10 in all-time on that list during his career with the Hustlin’ Owls.