SPRINGFIELD — Oregon Tech men’s soccer needed just one goal.
After 90 regulation minutes, there was still no clear leader in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament first round Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Tech men had played for nearly an hour without attacker John Sarna, and played a man down after the freshman was ejected on a red card.
Even with the advantage, No. 5-seed Eastern Oregon couldn’t gain advantage over the Hustlin’ Owls in regulation time, sending the first-round match into double overtime and a penalty-kick shootout, where the Mountaineers eventually advanced, 4-3.
The first 10-minute golden-goal period came and went without either program taking control of the match.
All the Owls needed was to find the back of the net once, but 10 minutes of overtime turned into 20 and still no favorite arose, sending the winner-stays match into the penalty-kick shootout.
“The fact that they fought an entire half with a man down and were able to make it to PKs speaks to their characters,” Tech head coach Brandon Porter said.
The Owls luck wasn’t about to change.
A dramatic and disappointing shootout ensued, the first in program history, dangling hope in the Owls faces only to snatch it away.
Owl junior goalkeeper Mitchell Jillson came up with three blocks in the shootout — the first two to take a 3-1 lead — but behind two blocked shots by Eastern Oregon’s goalie and a missed shot by Tech freshman Reilly Combs, the Mountaineers advanced.
“It just felt unlucky,” Jillson said. “PKs can go either way. It felt like we dug really deep in the game so, maybe, we would’ve got a bounce there.”
The goalie was a hero the whole match, stepping up when the Owls were down a man. He recorded seven saves, including a shot on goal in the final seconds of the first overtime period.
Without a strong offensive presence from the Owls, the Mountaineers pressured the ball forward into the Owls territory as Oregon Tech struggled to advance the ball past midfield.
Still, Eastern Oregon couldn’t capitalize on the Owls disadvantage, largely due to the Owls defensive fight.
“My back line was super great today,” Jillson said. “Every single member of the back line, the midfield and offense always dug down really deep today to keep the opponent from scoring despite being down for so long.
“It’s a testament to the kind of team we are and how committed to defense we are and how tough we are,” he continued.
With the loss, the Owls season comes to a disappointing end.
“Credit to them for continuing to fight on,” Porter said. “You can act tough or you can be tough, and this team has always been tough, this entire season. For it to end that way is unfortunate.”
swebster@heraldandnews.com; Follow Sierra Webster on Twitter @WebsterSierraE