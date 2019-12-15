Eagle Point had the only overtime field goal Friday and it was enough for the Eagles to slip past Henley, 56-54, in a nonleague girls basketball game at the Hornets Nest.
Andrea Flores hit a three-point basket, and added a free throw, to help the Eagles in the extra session. She led Eagle Point with 15 points and was one of three Eagles in double figures.
For Henley, Gwyneth Cheyne notched 11 points, while Raigan Loney and Hannah Badker both had 10. Kinzie Nelson was a point shy of double figures. Cheyne also had five assists, while Badker finished with eight rebounds and Nelson had five steals and three assists.
Klamath Union 38, Mt. Shasta 23
MT. SHASTA — Klamath Union outscored host Mt. Shasta, 13-1, in the second period and went on to a 38-23 girls basketball victory Friday in the Mt. Shasta tournament semifinals.
Teal Watah scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second period as the Pelicans snapped a 7-7 tie after one quarter of play. KU then padded its lead in the fourth period.
Kat Bustamante added eight points for the Pelicans, while Yuki Cannon led Mt. Shasta with 11 points, six coming the final period.
Lost River 37, Culver 26
MERRILL — Lost River came from behind in the second half Friday to clip Culver, 37-26, in the Running Raiders girls basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs had taken an 18-16 halftime lead. By the start of the fourth period, the Raiders had surged ahead, 28-22.
Ashleigh Taylor finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Lost River, while Daniela Duran finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Angela Taylor had eight points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Raiders.
Kiana Webb finished with 11 Culver points.
Chiloquin 35, Paisley 31
SILVER LAKE — After a sluggish, three-point first-quarter, Chiloquin went on to claim a 35-31 win over Paisley Friday in the North Lake girls basketball tournament.
Lani Jackson led the Queens with 11 points, including a 9-for-10 effort at the free-throw line. She also had four steals and four rebounds. Aiyana Reyes led Chiloquin with 10 rebounds, while Hannah Schroeder had six steals.
North Lake 52, Mitchell/Spray 20
SILVER LAKE — North Lake had three players score in double figures, the Cowgirls took a 16-3 first-period lead and cut down Mitchell/Spray, 52-20, Friday in the North Lake girls basketball tournament.
Andrea Roth finished with 16 points, Briana Church 13 and Jessica House 11 for the Cowboys, who took a 48-11 lead into the fourth period.
Alyana Denney scored eight points for the Loggers, who played just their second game of the season.