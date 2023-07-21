Pac-12 poll

Oregon is fourth and Oregon State fifth in the 2023 Pacific-12 Conference preseason football media poll.

The Ducks received one of 36 first-place votes and 344 total points overall to finish fourth, 35 points ahead of Oregon State.


