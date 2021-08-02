Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Members of the 2021 Klamath Falls Falcons sit in the stands at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, Alabama — For the second straight day, the Klamath Falls Falcons found their bats mostly silent in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series at Hank Aaron Stadium.
Only two, fifth-inning runs by Bakersfield, California, made the difference on Monday as Klamath Falls lost 2-0. The Falcons mustered only two hits against their Southern California counterparts just a day after knocking out just three hits in their opening 14-3 loss to Mid-County, Texas.
Klamath Falls pitchers Eric Hayden and Aiden McAullife held Bakersfield in check, giving up just five hits between the two.
The team is 0-2 in series play, with two games remaining in pool play. The Falcons will play Onanote, New York, on Tuesday and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
The games may have different start times than what's listed on the bracket due to the possibility of a strong storm approaching Mobile.
To advance, the Falcons must win their final two games of pool play. Elimination play starts Thursday.