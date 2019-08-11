In a round-about sort of way, Austin Byler returned home last weekend.
Byler, who looked around Kiger Stadium with fond memories of his season when he played for the Klamath Falls Gems, used two days to bring his Major League University program to a small cadre of young baseball players.
“We want to get athletes to be on the mental side of the game,” Byler said.
He speaks from his own experience.
Byler played at the University of Nevada Reno, played three seasons of professional baseball in the Arizona Diamondbacks program and was part of the 2012 Klamath Falls Gems team which narrowly missed making the league playoffs.
Along with Hubie Meyer, Byler started the Major League University program.
He works with players from Little League age through the collegiate level.
“We want to focus of the mental side of the game, create leadership development, teach baseball and life,” Byler said.
Reading a book about Josh Hamilton while a member of the Gems, and hearing from coach Aaron Nielsen as the latter read a Dr. Seuss book (“Oh, the Places You’ll Go”) were key moments for Byler and his understanding of focus.
He called it maturing.
“We started (the MLU concepts) with goals, what I wanted and what the team wanted,” he said, noting patience and knowing how to do the right thing were a part of the process. “It was developing short, mid-range and long-term goals.
“It is teach kids how to follow up on our cores values.”
During a weekend like the one he had in Klamath Falls, Byler said there were various presentations.
“We wanted to work on visualization, doing leadership at camp, having competition, goal setting, developing core values, helping (the campers) build a foundation,” he said, defining foundation as the principles on which our lives reside — athletically or otherwise.
With younger players, MLU is usually a two-day program.
With college players, it is a three-day, more intense, program.
“We get to a lot of things things by story telling, and I love the ‘Three Little Pigs,’ ” he said, and noted how to build a quality foundation would keep the wolf from blowing down the piglet’s house.
Byler called it simplicity.
“I’ve been finding out that’s the biggest part, along with keeping the camp active,” he said, “but I love it. It is so much fun.”
The long-term goal is make MLU a world-wide program, to impact young people and take the concepts from the baseball camp into all sports.
“We want to branch out with different people, but the key is the people you bring into it,” Byler said, and noted that Nielsen works with MLU on the East, while Byler stays mostly in the West. There are exceptions.
“It’s about connecting,” Byler said. “It’s about having people (leaders) who care about you, and letting them know that.”
There were moments in his own career when he had people who did that. Some who did not. There were ups. There were downs.
He knows them both.
He played on a Gems team which started its season 2-18, then was almost unbeatable in the second half of the and only losing a tiebreaker kept the team from the West Coast League playoffs in 2012, of which Nielsen was one of the coaches.
His 26 extra-base hits were a league record at the time (since eclipsed), and still is second best all-time among the Gems.
Byler also is tied for the most triples in a Gems season (four), tied for second with 14 doubles and eight home runs, and is a top 10 all-time in at bats,hits, runs batted in and walks — all of which gives him background from which to make decisions he uses with his somewhat nascent MLU program.
