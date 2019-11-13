REDDING — Oregon Tech went on a 13-0 run toward the end of the first half Tuesday on the way to a 99-49 nonleague men’s basketball victory over Simpson University.
It was Tech’s final game before the Hustlin’ Owls face two of their toughest early-season challenges as they host the annual Midland Empire Classic and host California Merced at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Antelope Valley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday, there were several lead changes before Tech pulled away to take a 43-32 halftime lead.
Once in control, Tech rolled.
It was the defense, however, which again stood out.
For the fourth time in its five games, OIT held its opponent under 53 points, and the Red Hawks, in their only game against Tech this season, were limited to 35 percent shooting from the floor.
Simpson hurt itself with a 4-for-19 effort from three-point range, and a 7-for-9 effort at the free-throw line in its second home game of the young season. The Red Hawks, 1-3 overall, won their home opener against New Hope Christian.
While the home team struggled, OIT netted 37 of its 61 field-goal tries (61 percent).
Tech also made 14-of-26 three-point baskets, led by Seth Erickson’s 7-for-11 effort from long range.
Erickson, who had 10 points at halftime, claimed scoring honors with 27 points, an effort which allowed him to leapfrog Mickey Roberson, Andre Lawrence, Sammee Smith, Kyle Waits and Nate Pyatt into 30th place on Tech’s career scoring chart with 1,047 points.
Harrison Steiger added 13 points for Tech, while Mitchell Fink and Lachlan McKimm both had 11 and Garret Albrecht 10. Scotty Burge and Matt Van Tassell both were a point shy of double figures.
Once ahead with its double-digit advantage, Tech methodically dispensed of the Red Hawks.
Fink’s three-point basket 4½ minutes into the second half allowed Tech to take a 58-38 lead, and Albrecht’s layup with 10 minutes left to play upped the margin to 71-41 in a game in which the Hustlin’ Owls held a commanding 49-21 edge in rebounds.
Steiger and Kaison Faust both had a game-high eight rebounds for OIT, while Erickson had seven, and Albrecht and McKimm five each.
Fink had his second game this season in double figures with assists, and had 12 Tuesday.
After this weekend’s tournament, OIT will play in the Beacon Classic in Eugene against New Hope Christian and William Jessup Nov. 22-23, and complete its nonleague schedule with a home game against Maine Fort Kent at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.