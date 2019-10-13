The defending champions have been named to stay atop the Cascade Collegiate Conference basketball races this season in voting by the league’s coaches in their annual preseason polls.
Oregon Tech received eight of the 11 first-place votes in the men’s poll, and was followed closely by The College of Idaho, which battle the Hustlin’ Owls for the league title through the final game last season.
Eastern Oregon, meanwhile, pulled seven of the 11 first-place votes in the women’s poll, and was followed closely by Corban. Oregon Tech was third in the voting in the poll.
Basketball begins next weekend around the conference, with league play scheduled to begin Dec. 3.
Tech won last season’s men’s title in the final game of the season, at Danny Miles Court.
CI then won the conference tournament title and beat Southern Oregon in the finals, and the Coyotes and Raiders finished second and third in third year’s preseason poll.
CI had two first place votes, with the final top nod going to Eastern Oregon, which finished fifth in the voting and was behind Corban.
OIT and CI, both of which reached the national tournament semifinals a year ago in Sioux Falls, S.D., as the league’s only national entries, should be ranked high in the first NAIA national Division II poll, which will be released Oct. 23.
Tech won the league with a 15-3 record.
Eastern Oregon won the women’s title with a 19-1 record a year ago and was one of three league teams in the national tournament. EOU, Corban and Oregon Tech all won first round games in Sioux City, Iowa.
After EOU, Corban and OIT, Southern Oregon was picked fourth in the women’s poll and received the other first-place votes.
TECH TALK
n The Oregon Tech women open their new season at 6 p.m. Saturday when the Hustlin’ Owls host NCAA Division II Sonoma State in an exhibition game.
n OIT’s men open their season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Danny Miles Court with an exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers. Tech then hosts Northwest Indian College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
n Tech’s home tournament is scheduled for Nov. 15-16. California Merced will be in both tournaments, as will Southern Oregon. Also in the men’s tournament in Antelope Valley, while Simpson University completes the women’s field.
n The Hustlin’ Owls open conference play Dec. 6 at The Evergreen State College, and Dec. 7 at Northwest University in Kirkland, Wash.